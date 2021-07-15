Celebrity fashion: Alaya F’s striking style will leave you speechless





Actor Pooja Bedi’s 23-year-old daughter Alaya F is a force to be reckoned with. She might only have a few movies, but there’s no denying that the starlet is a true fashion diva who knows how to turn heads with her striking style. Recently, she once again spread her magic as she looked stunning in a bright yellow short dress by Rahul Mishra. Accessorized with diamond flower-shaped earrings, her look – styled by Chandini Whabi – was completed with subtle makeup and hair styled in a bun. Check out the look below: In the video, the Jawaani Jaaneman can be seen posing and playing with a yellow flower. But this isn’t the first time that Alaya has wowed fans with her impeccable style. Check out these other fashion releases from the actor that were just as impressive. Alaya looked lovely in this white feather dress from Spanish label Lakkioui, complete with a hand-embroidered feather stole by Shehlaa Khan. To keep it simple, the look was accessorized with Diosa Paris jewelry and brushed hair. She looked just as gorgeous in this outfit from designer Ritu Kumar’s SS21 collection. We love the way she paired the asymmetric print halterneck dress with bright yellow heels. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Alaya stole the show in this pink one-shoulder mini dress by Gaurav Gupta accented with earrings and ring by Darshanaa Sanjanaa. Alaya dazzled in this all gold corset dress with a flared bottom that was paired with a wide black belt. The actor wore this Raisa Vanessa dress to the Filmfare Awards. What’s your favorite look?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/alaya-f-striking-style-pictures-7402866/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos