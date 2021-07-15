The fast fashion industry is growing and is increasingly adopted by the youth population





Global Fast Fashion Market Report 2021: Growth and Change of COVID 19 through 2030 Business Research Companys Global Rapid Fashion Market Report 2021: Growth and Change of COVID-19 through 2030 LONDON, GREATER LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – TBRC’s information on the global fast fashion market indicates that the increasing adoption of affordable clothing by the growing youth population has driven the fast fashion market. According to United Nations estimates of the world’s youth population, in 2019, the youth population stood at 1.2 billion people and is expected to increase by 7.9% to reach 1.3 million by 2030. The youth population is attracted to unique, fashionable and affordable clothing. The garment manufacturing companies therefore focus on bringing garments from the latest fashion trends presented during fashion week. The growing preference for affordable fast fashion clothing by increasing the youth population thus stimulates the fast fashion market. The size of the global fast fashion market is expected to grow from $ 25.09 billion in 2020 to $ 30.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is primarily driven by businesses resuming operations and adjusting to the new normal while recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which previously led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, the remote work and closure of business activities which resulted in operational challenges. The fast fashion market forecast is expected to reach $ 39.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Learn more about the Global Fast Fashion Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fast-fashion-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change Major Players Covered in Global Fast Fashion Market are Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look, River Island, C&A, Cotton On, Topshop , Pull & Bear, Bershka, rue21, Miss Selfridge, Charlotte Russe, Bestseller, NewYorker, L Brands, Arcadia, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Mergers and acquisitions between competitors help them to strengthen their positions in the clothing markets in different geographies. The fast fashion market covered in this report is segmented by Gender into Womenswear, Menswear and Age into Adult Apparel, Teenage Apparel, Kidswear, Others. Global Fast Fashion Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030 is part of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global rapid fashion market overview, forecast of global rapid fashion market size and growth for the whole market, fast fashion market segments and geographies, global fast fashion market trends, fast fashion market drivers, restraints, revenue, profiles and market share of major competitors. Request for Sample of Global Fast Fashion Market Report:

