Judy Garland’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress discovered in college with her name handwritten inside





Another piece of Judy Garlands’ wardrobe from “The Wizard of Oz” may have been found at an American college decades after being misplaced. The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington, DC has announced that it has recovered the iconic blue and white gingham check dress and white collar top that Garland wore when playing her role as Dorothy Gale in the film. 1939, according to a university Press release. RUBY SLIPPERS STOLEN FROM ‘WIZARD OF OZ’ RECOVERED, FBI SAYS In a statement provided to AUC by Matt Ripa, lecturer and operations coordinator for the university’s drama department, he said the recently recovered film suit made it to the top of the faculty mailbox. schools on June 7, where it was in a garbage bag. “On the trash bag was a note for our former president stating that he found this in his office and had to move it when he left the president’s office,” Ripa reminded the AUC. “I was curious what was inside and I opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoebox was the dress. ! “ WIZARD OF OZ REMAKE IS PLANNED BY NEW LINE CINEMA Ripa and other AUC staff had been looking for the lost dress for years. The Garlands costume from the original film was gifted to the former head of the university’s drama department, Father Gilbert Hartke, in 1973 by Oscar-winning actress Mercedes McCambridge, according to the archived AUC student newspaper. . Tower. At some point after 1976, the Garlands dress was lost and had not been seen by AUC staff for decades. With Father Hartkes passing in 1986 at the age of 79 and McCambridges passing in 2004 at the age of 87, Garlands’ missing dress has remained a mystery. THE SECRETS OF THE WIZARD OF OZ THAT YOU HAVE LIKELY HEARD However, what appears to be the aged and recently recovered costume, includes a handwritten name tag that features Garlands first and last name. Ripa did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. In an email to Fox News, AUC says the famous dress was returned by Dr Tom Donohue and will remain in college. The garland gown is kept in a humidity-controlled storage container on campus, according to a updated press release shared last Thursday. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP News of Garlands’ recovered dress comes three years after the ruby ​​slippers she wore in “Wizard of Oz” were found by FBI agents. The iconic slippers were stolen from the Minnesota-based Judy Garland Museum in 2005 and were found in Minneapolis 13 years later following an undercover injection, according to Smithsonian magazine. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER Garland died in 1969 at the age of 47 from an accidental overdose.

