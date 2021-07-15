Wells Fargo dresses up for the party he might miss





A woman walks past a Wells Fargo Bank branch on a rainy Washington morning, January 17, 2012. REUTERS / Gary Cameron

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) – As mergers and capital raising explode, who would be Wells Fargo (WFC.N)? The US bank is one of the largest in the country, but it hardly tries to advise on the riskier transactions or types of business that its peers revel in. Of its $ 20 billion in second-quarter revenue, only 5% came from trading in stocks and bonds, compared to about a fifth at JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N). Still, Wells Fargo, worth $ 178 billion, is the best-performing big bank stock so far this year. Compared to its Wall Street peers, the bank run by Charlie Scharf is as calm as it gets. It is essentially a commercial bank, with approximately $ 265 billion in residential mortgages. And it used to be one of the most effective, until a series of client abuses triggered various financial sanctions, including a freeze on growing assets that will only be removed when Scharf convinces the Federal Reserve that his bank has changed its ways. Costs in the last quarter increased by two-thirds of revenue, compared to 58% at JPMorgan. Even that is a big improvement over the 80% figure Scharf worked under a year ago. Spending is moving in the right direction: there has been the annual reduction of about $ 200 million in consultant fees and a reduction of about $ 900 million in operating losses, a broad term that includes penalties for rip off customers. Scharf’s other main achievement so far is not having to eat his words. It has targeted operating expenses of $ 53 billion for this year, and analysts on average think hell is about to get there, Refinitiv estimates. Meanwhile, the asset cap could be a blessing in disguise. Banks like JPMorgan are currently on cash, ready to jump when rates start to rise. For Scharf, waiting is not a choice. But once his handcuffs were removed, which he admitted in April, it would still take a lot of work and a lot of money, it will be easier to move forward in areas like credit card loans. credit, where Wells Fargo remains relatively small. The catch is that by the time Wells Fargo is fixed, customers may have gone elsewhere. JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon is openly concerned about the threat of digital rivals, from quasi checking accounts to buy now-pay later specialists. The difference is that Dimon has money to spend to neutralize the problem. While JPMorgan spent $ 2.5 billion on technology in the first quarter alone, Wells Fargo spent $ 815 million. Dimon can have 57 million active digital customers for Scharfs 33 million. Scharf is dressing for a party it might be too late for. To pursue @johnsfoley on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – Wells Fargo reported a profit of $ 6 billion for the second quarter of 2020 on July 14, down from a loss for the same period a year earlier, and analysts are forecasting a consensus of $ 4 billion, according to Refinitiv. The US bank reported a profit of $ 1.6 billion from the reversal of bad debt provisions. – The average loan balance of lenders fell 10% from the previous year, which roughly matches Bank of America’s 11% decline. JPMorgan reported on July 13 that its average lending was stable. Deposits rose 17%, compared to an increase of 14% at Bank of America and 23% at JPMorgan. – Managing Director Charlie Scharf said his bank still faces headwinds from low interest rates and weak demand for loans. Wells Fargo is prohibited from developing its assets under a restriction imposed by the Federal Reserve for past abuse with customers. Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Amanda Gomez Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source of financial agenda information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

