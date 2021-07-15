Fashion
Kids’ shorts and tops on sale from $ 3 at Target :: WRAL.com
Children’s shorts and tops are on sale from $ 3 online at Target now!
You’ll also find Uniform Clothing starting at $ 3.20, 10-Pack Girls Underwear for just $ 6.99, and 20-Pack Hanes Kids Socks for just $ 9.99!
See all of the children’s clothing for sale at Target.com HERE!
Target sale
Target has a new sale this week on women’s and men’s shorts, children’s uniforms, CamelBak water bottles, training and camping gear, Jansport backpacks, Bentgo bento boxes, school supplies , patio and indoor furniture, rugs, bedding, interior design and more!
See all sales this week on the Target website HERE!
* Patio furniture is on sale at 30% off
* Furniture and rugs are on sale for up to 25% off
* Home decoration and lighting are on sale for up to 25% online only
* Bedding is on sale up to 20% off
* Children’s uniforms start at $ 3.20 with the Target Circle offer
* Women’s shorts start at $ 15
* Men’s shorts are on sale at 30% off
* Save 20% on select training equipment
* Save 20% on CamelBak water bottles
* Films are on sale up to 30% off
* Igloo camping gear and more are on sale
* Save up to $ 7 on select Bentgo bento boxes
* Sale of $ 25 on select Trans by Jansport backpacks
* School supplies are on sale from $ 0.25 on Target.com HERE.
* Free $ 20 Target gift card when you spend $ 100 on diapers and wipes with same day pickup and delivery
See all sales on the Target site.
Clothing sales
* See the sales on children’s clothing this week HERE
* See the sales on women’s clothing this week HERE
* See the sales on men’s clothing this week HERE
Home sales
* See the kitchen bestsellers this week on Target.com HERE
* See this week’s top bedding sales on Target.com HERE
* See this week’s best-selling swimwear on Target.com HERE
Toy auction
* See toy sales on Target.com HERE!
Baby product offers
* See all sales of baby products on Target.com HERE
Target REDcard and Target Circle loyalty program
If you have a REDcard target, you will save an additional 5% each day (with some exclusions) and you will benefit from free shipping and extras like early access to promotions, a longer period to make returns and exclusives Target circle offers with the REDcard.
Target circle: Target has rolled out its new Target Circle loyalty program to all customers in October 2019 with awesome benefits! You’ll earn 1% on every Target trip to redeem at Target later, enjoy special savings and early access to sales and more! If you haven’t yet registered, now is the time. See all the details on Target.com HERE.
.
