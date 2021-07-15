The X-Men just created the most powerful robot in the Marvel Universe





Marvel’s X-Men are officially back with a new team and series, plus an awesome new robot they’ve built to epic save the day.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for X-Men # 1 by marvelX Menare officially back with a brand new official team and series, and the first issue kicks things off epic with the creation of the most powerful robot in the Marvel Universe. Not only does mutankind finally have an official team of heroes again, but they’re also back in New York. However, the new X-Men roster is quickly put to the test in this new issue, although they certainly rise to the challenge, facing a big alien robot attacking the city. Marvel Comics’X-Men # 1 comes from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Pepe Larrazand sees the new X-Men team – made up of Polaris, Synch, Laura Kinney’s Wolverine, Sunfire and Rogue – led by Cyclops and Jean Gray. Having been elected by the mutant nation of Krakoa during the recent Hellfire Gala, these particular mutants have been chosen to be the best representatives and heroes the mutantkind has to offer, and this new alien threat is a classic test by fire. Based out of their new headquarters in New York known as the Treehouse, the new X-Men react quickly, combining their powers to stop the massive threat. Related: The X-Men’s New Headquarters Is Their Coolest Base Yet Faced with such a huge alien who unleashes a devastating psychic attack all over the city, Polaris seals the X-Men in a metallic cocoon to protect them long enough to hatch a plan. Still in sync with Force, the resident inventor of Krakoa, Synch shares his idea of ​​creating something truly awesome to combat the alien threat, and the whole team quickly agree. Using their powers to gather as much steel, solar panels, and batteries as possible, the X-Men build their own massive X-Mech to fight the alien robot. The robot uses a combination of their powers to function, delivering a massive punch that is more than enough for the team to save the day. Once the combined powers of Cyclops and Sunfire punched a hole in the alien using their new X-Mech, Laura jumped inside to take him down from the inside in classic Wolverine style. . When the dust settled, the X-Men scored an impressive victory to mark their return to New York, and that was all before the arrival of Spider-Man, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four (who were all happy to see the return of the X-Men as well). While it would have been nice to see the X-Mech in use for a few issues longer, it looks like it was given a nice home as a flagship on Krakoa, ready for action if the X-Men had any. again need. Either way, what better way to start a new era for the X-Men than with an awesome robot fighting a giant alien? It’s going to be interesting to see what the new team has in store as new to Marvel X Menthe series continues, especially since this alien robot will certainly not be the last threat in the path of the plague on Earth. More: Marvel Just Admitted Avengers Vs X-Men Was A Waste Of Time Marvel reveals Scarlet Witch variant covers for Magneto’s trial

