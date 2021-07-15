Fashionfocus: Different styles of men’s sleeves to break the monotony





Fashion is about being . When it comes to shirts, most men prefer to choose a classic one. But why stick to the basics when you can increase your style quotient with shirts with exciting sleeve styles? Men are now ready to take the plunge and step out of their comfort zone to make a stylish statement. In a special shoot, The Times of India brings you all the style inspiration men would need to be the flneur, in these bold and trendy shirts with different sleeve styles. Which would you like to choose? Leg of mutton sleeves Also known as the mutton sleeve, it gets its unique name for its unusual shape. The upper arm has a voluminous frown of fabric and it tightens around the wrist. This sleeve style is in fashion again. While the sheepskin sleeve leg is mostly worn by women, with the gender lines blurred in fashion, men too can rock this style and exude machismo. Seen on model Adarsh ​​Raj is a black leg sleeve fitted shirt from QUOD with a pair of matching pants and boots to round off the look. Double bell sleeves The bell sleeves are essentially flared. They have a standard fit around the armhole and flare at the bottom. Here a double bell sleeve shirt from Two Point Two has been worn with relaxed fit high waisted pants. The look was accessorized with trendy gold chains. Batwing sleeves Batwing sleeves get their name from their wing-like appearance. They are also known as the dolman sleeve. Here, a black colored bat sleeve shirt was paired with matching shorts and boots. The look was further enhanced with a floral embroidered shirt from Abraham & Thakore. Credits



Photographer: Amit Hasija

Model: Adarsh ​​Raj from Purple Thoughts

Wardrobe: Which, Abraham & Thakore and Two Point Two by Anvita Sharma

Location, hairstyle and makeup: Tweak Salon India

Accessories: The slow studio

Shoes: Onitsuka Tiger

Photography and video editing: Sunny Bisht

Creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal





