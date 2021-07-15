Venturous Group is leading the Series A investment cycle in the fashion platform in collaboration with AI, WeStyle.ai

BEIJING, Jul 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Adventurous group, from China first Citytech Group, get a foothold in from China rapid growth US $ 220 billion online clothing, footwear, bags and accessories market by investing an undisclosed amount as lead investor in the Series A funding round of AI start-up, WeStyle.ai. The investment is Venturous’ first in smart commerce and takes vertical investments in the Group’s ecosystem from four to five..

Venturous group logo (PRNewsfoto / Venturous Group)

from China online fashion market is the largest and fastest growing in the world. It is already the largest e-commerce category in China and would have to double to reach 450 billion US dollars in annual sales and accounts for 45% of the global market by 2025. With new and disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and live streaming, business opportunities that were not accessible until recently are suddenly possible.

Mr. Benson tam, founder and president of Venturous Group, declares: “We see WeStyle.ai as a tremendous opportunity: a brilliant technology product and platform, and a unique business idea and model that is easily scalable. have extensive and proven entrepreneurial experience in the combination of Deep Tech and Lifestyle. This fits very well into the investments in the Venturous ecosystem. “

While Venturous Group’s primary focus is Smart City Infrastructure Data Technology Services, Venturous also invests, builds and operates complementary Internet businesses that leverage the Deep Tech capabilities of its core investments and ecosystem. group owner. By making basic and ecosystem investments, the Group creates a Smart Citytech ecosystem with synergies and possible integrations across the portfolio.

WeStyle.ai is such an investment and thus joins Venturous’ previous investments on the ecosystem side. Previously, Venturous invested in companies in the vertical sectors of the Smart Community, Smart Finance, Smart Health and Smart Automation ecosystem.

The story continues

Dr. Song Li, co-founder and president of WeStyle.ai, says: “Chinese fashion e-commerce represents a fantastic opportunity. The market is already huge and growing at an unprecedented rate. WeStyle.ai is in a unique position to play a leading role in the expansion of online styling services customized for this retail segment. Our research shows that consumers are tired of browsing an overwhelming number of products to find the items that best suit their style and body type. ‘Rapidly evolving AI, combined with the personal touch of human stylists, WeStyle.ai has a very compelling proposition for this huge target group of mass fashion consumers. “

Mr. Ren tao, co-founder and CEO of WeStyle.ai, says: “All of WeStyle.ai co-founders have already built Zhenai.com from scratch by from China the largest paid dating service. Few start-ups can claim to have this kind of entrepreneurial experience and background to start with. This is a unique and essential benefit as we embark on this new journey of building our next business and this time into a much larger addressable market. “

Press room

https://www.venturusgroup.com/media-press-room/

Join us for the virtual event “Smart Citytech Investments in China“

July 29, 2021, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore time (11:00 12h00 CET)

Moderator: Mr. Richard Quest, CNN anchor

Moderator and panelist: Mr. Benson tam, founder and president of Venturous Group

Other panelists: Mr. Savio Kwan, former COO of Alibaba; MTW Liu, Founder and CEO of iSoftStone; Mr. Michael kwok, Arup President for East Asia; and M. Dale nicholls, portfolio manager of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Record: www.quest.ventrousgroup.com

About the Venturous group

Venturous Group is from China first Citytech group. Fueling the Smart City economies, it is an investor, business creator and operator of Smart City infrastructure data technology service companies. Creating value by transforming the future of urban living, Venturous leverages the latest in-depth Citytech technologies, strategic partnerships and digital transformation to make cities more livable, sustainable and productive, by China and beyond. The group’s corporate structure allows for venture capital, private equity, pre-IPO operations, mergers and acquisitions, co-investments, incubation, strategic partnerships and joint ventures, and it has its own IPO on the horizon. Venturous Group, which was founded in 2019, closed its Series A at the end of the first quarter of 2021 with $ 131 million high, making it the largest A series in Asia in the Citytech sector. Among its flagship investors are Fidelity China Special Situations PLC and Mr. Savio Kwan, first COO of the Alibaba group and member of the advisory board of Venturous Group. It has 13 employees in its offices in Beijing, Hong Kong and Singapore.

About Mr. Benson tam

Mr. Benson tam is Founder and Chairman of Venturous Group, but also its main shareholder with a $ 50 million Series A investment. As the first private equity investor in Asia for 30 years, and a former partner of Fidelity Growth Partners Asia, Benson has been involved in “Super Unicorns” like Alibaba, AsiaInfo and WuXi AppTec. His VC / PE career started at Hellman & Friedman in Hong Kong in 1992. In 2013, he started his single-family office Venturous, which became Venturous Group in 2019. For 20 years, Benson has been based in Beijing.

About WeStyle.ai

WeStyle Technology Inc. (“WeStyle.ai”) operates WeStyle.ai, an AI stylist collaborative shopping platform for custom fashion. Its mission is to empower men, women and children to be their best based on their unique body styles and sizes by combining the power of artificial intelligence technologies with the human touch of fashion stylists. of the company. Through its highly personalized services, WeStyle.ai aims to build from China Most customer-centric fashion e-commerce platform. The activities of the company are based on Shenzhen, known as the ‘Silicon Valley of China“and a major apparel manufacturing hub. WeStyle.ai was founded by Internet serial entrepreneur Dr. Song Li and four other former senior executives of Zhenai.com, from China largest online dating company. Dr Li is the president of the company and Mr. Ren tao, former COO of Zhenai.com, as the CEO of the company.

About dr. Song Li

Dr. Song Li is a serial internet entrepreneur in China, after founding two other successful tech start-ups. Most recently, prior to WeStyle.ai, Dr Li was Founder, CEO and President of Zhenai.com, from China largest operator of paid dating platforms with more than 200 million registered members and 2.5 billion RMB (380 million US dollars) in 2019 revenue. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Dr Li was Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Asia. He holds a doctorate in finance and economics from Columbia university.

Venturous SOURCE Group