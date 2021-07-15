Robin Roberts dazzles in a bold bodycon dress you must see



















July 14, 2021 – 10:45 PM BST



Brandi fowler Robin Roberts was dazzled in a must-see bodycon dress that is so gorgeous she’s already sold out.

If you haven’t paid attention to Robin Roberts Hello america wardrobe, it’s time to start. The seasoned journalist continues to keep the bossy looks chic, and they’ve been full of all the pops of color we love to see in the summer. MORE: Robin Roberts gets fans talking with major career announcement Robin’s last dress got us doing a double take when she jumped on the Hello america set in a flattering multi-colored knit Zimmerman dress we passed out on. If the dress looks familiar to you, it’s because the short sleeve midi dress is one of Robin’s favorite sets. She wore it in March and a few times last year as well. Robin Roberts recycled her gorgeous Zimmerman dress and took the look back We love that the dress is so versatile that it can work in fall and summer, and you can dress it up with heels, sandals, or sneakers. MORE: Robin Roberts Shares Sneak Peek Of Date Night With Partner Amber Robin’s style aside, the Hello america the star was elated on Tuesday after hearing that her TV movie, Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia, had been nominated for an Emmy. Robin shared the news that his TV movie was nominated for an Emmy The on-air host took to Instagram to share an upbeat statement, which read: “I’m so proud of the recognition of the phenomenal Mahalia cast and crew receive Emmy nominations! “Congratulations to all of the nominees. Thank you @lifetimetv for believing in this film from the start.” Fans were quick to congratulate Robin on the achievement, writing: “Yes, congratulations”, while another wrote: “Congratulations to all the cast and crew. Great job Robin!” A third added: “So well deserved Robin Roberts!” Given Robin’s penchant for fashion, we can’t wait to see what she’ll wear on the big night. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

