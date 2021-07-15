Affordable chic bridges the gap between luxury and fast fashion





Affordable Chic was born when forward-thinking moms and entrepreneurs couldn’t find what they were looking for online or in stores. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, United States, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Affordable Chic was born when founder, Marialuisa Garito and partner, Joyce Maffezzoli, forward-thinking moms and entrepreneurs, couldn’t find what they were looking for online or in stores. Turns out they weren’t alone, and two years later they’re curating upscale and luxurious items for under $ 100. We knew there had to be a better way to be a mom and an entrepreneur and not sacrifice a wardrobe that we are proud of and that is sustainable for us and the environment, says Garito. Before the pandemic, New York-based Affordable Chic offered quality gala dresses for under $ 100 as well as basic wardrobe pieces and accessories. In the midst of the pandemic, the galas disappeared, but that did not stop Garito and Maffezzoli. When NYC slowed down, they took the time to find high quality clothing from local wholesalers. Garito and Maffezzoli take pride in seeing, touching and wearing every item in their collection. Felicia Klunk, a showroom representative who works with Garito, says our working relationship is always a pleasure. Marialuisa knows her customer and is determined to buy the best quality at an affordable price. We met through Zoom and it was a blessing in disguise that we got to know each other more closely than if we met at a trade show. She has such a warm personality and I can’t wait to meet her in person, Klunk says. And it’s not too good to be true. Affordable Chic is exactly what it says; affordable and timeless fashion for working women that is durable and versatile. Satisfied customers keep coming back for more and with less than 1% returns, Affordable Chic proves it deserves to be in your wardrobe. Customer, Lisa Romano-Ward says, not only are the clothes affordable, but the quality is exquisite! Everything from personalized handwritten notes and quick customer service responses, free returns and fast shipping, it’s all unbeatable! Another customer, Zoe Vlachos, said: “The year I went shopping with Affordable Chic I always find something I want and they have designs in local showrooms and that means a lot for me. The Affordable Chics process for manually maintaining its quality inventory eliminates the risk of online shopping for women. The company is eager to become the go-to store for smart and stylish women.

To follow on Instagram @chicnyc affordable and visit their online store at www.affordablechic.com ### Marialuisa Garito grew up in Italy surrounded by a culture of beauty and quality. When she moved to New York 15 years ago, she struggled to find this unique European jumpsuit at reasonable prices and that’s why she founded Affordable Chic, a New York-based fashion start-up. , offering stylish women’s clothing under $ 100. Joyce Maffezzoli, originally from New York, is an experienced commercial and labor lawyer. In addition to discrimination training and counseling, she is a passionate shopper and relationship builder who has developed a skill to find high quality items in stores and online at the best market price available.

