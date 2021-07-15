Long live the skull: the origin of skull fashion

You don’t have to be too observant to notice that human skull imaging has been all the rage in recent years. T-shirts, jackets, ties, socks, underwear, baseball caps and even evening dresses adorned with a skull print are selling like hot cakes. Needless to say, skull jewelry is everywhere; it seems that everyone else is sporting a pendant, ring, or belt with this symbol on it. Skulls have become famous despite the fact that people normally try to avoid the subject of death. Where are the origins of such an unusual trend? We will try to give an answer in this post.

Importance of skulls from a historical perspective

Ancient cultures attached great importance to the skull and bones, symbols of the fragility of being and, at the same time, of rebirth. Warriors, seeking to intimidate the enemy and show contempt for death, adorned their armor and weapon with images of skulls. For many centuries, the skull has been an integral part of armies and militant groups. This tradition is still alive today. During World War II, the skull, also known as Totenkopf, was part of the insignia of the German army. The allies also did not neglect the images of skulls and skeletons. They applied these scary symbols to tanks and planes to show that they were not afraid of death.

Moreover, it is this military tradition that has made the skull one of the most striking symbols of the biker community. The ancestors of the biker movement were themselves soldiers. They transferred the skull images from military vehicles to their steel horses, and furthermore, they transported these images across the United States and around the world. The most famous (or rather infamous) biker club has a skull with wings as a logo. This exact image could be seen on the fighters of the Air Squadron under the awe-inspiring name of the Hells Angels.

At the same time, the symbolism of the skull is closely related to the hermits. They used to think about life and its end, that is, death. It is believed that a person who chooses skull jewelry is not indifferent to such important concepts as life and death. Often, skull enthusiasts are interested in subjects from another world. Those who revere the symbol of the skull see death as a simple step, a transition to another world.

Skulls in contemporary culture

The skull has become a symbol of punk culture, which emerged in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It is no secret that punks borrowed many elements of their image from rockers. , which, in turn, were inspired by bikers. However, while biker clubs were more of a niche phenomenon and their symbolism was not widely known outside of their community, punks were able to take the popularity of skulls to a new level. They slightly modified the representation of the skull, making it more attractive to young people. Adding a fair amount of rivets, nails, pins, chains, etc. helped spread the symbol of rebellion among young punk fans.

The fashion market, noticing the piercing of the skull, could not help reacting. In an effort to target young people and aspirants, designers began to offer skull clothing and accessories, tattoo artists came up with a range of attractive tattoo concepts. By the way, Ed Hardy, a renowned American tattoo artist, made a significant contribution to the popularization of the skull. He became one of the first to combine roses and hearts with images of skulls in his tattoos.

World-renowned British artist and provocateur Damien Hirst is another person who owes skulls their popularity. Hirst is the author of the infamous platinum skull encrusted with 8,601 diamonds. The largest of 52 carats sits on the front. Hirst called his creation “For the love of God” and added that he wanted to show victory over death. Critics frowned, saying the sculpture is a display of bad taste. The audience, on the other hand, took it with a bang.

Another provocateur, this time from the world of haute couture, was able to introduce the Skullmania into the everyday wardrobe. We’re talking about Alexander McQueen and his innovative collection of skull print silk scarves. While in the 1960s the skulls infected several powerful subcultures but nonetheless in the 21st century they have become part of popular culture. Therefore, skulls ceased to be a niche phenomenon, they became a widespread thing. If you don’t have a skull shirt or skull necklaces we still have to catch up.

This “deadly” trend does not appear to continue for the foreseeable future. If you are not afraid of the images of death, boldly jump on the bandwagon. By the way, the skull is not only death, it is also life, intelligence, the cycle of phenomena in nature, and much more. This global symbol will help you express your values, ideals, and worldview in a slightly outrageous way. Isn’t that what you need to stand out?