The best gold watches for men

Gold is created by supernovas when neutron stars collide and is considered the first metal known to man – but more importantly: it probably looks great on your wrist. It also has a long history in watchmaking, but you might even look past it all simply for its bewitching brilliance. Stainless steel tends to be the material of choice for most watches today, but there is still a strong appeal to the gold watch.

Go back to the 1920s and 1930s when stainless steel was first used in watchmaking and you will find many watches in silver and gold. These are softer materials that are easier to machine – and that helps them polish particularly well. Unlike silver, however, gold is also very resistant to tarnishing. Even after steel began to be used for watch cases, it did not become mainstream until decades later, and elegant gold watches remained popular.

Gold has both cultural and physical weight. Around the 1940s in the United States, for example, a tradition began to introduce a gold watch to employees who were retiring after decades of service in a company. This practice has mostly been abandoned today, but the gold watch as a symbol of value, achievement and just something special remains in popular memory.

If you want a gold watch today, there are many choices. You can just achieve the look with a “gold” or “gold plated” watch, one with gold plating on a cheaper metal (usually steel), or you can choose a solid gold watch. Most solid gold watches use 18k gold, an alloy of 75% gold mixed with other metals that help harden it (and costs less than pure 24k, which is usually too soft. for watches anyway). A more affordable option can also (but rarely) be found in 14k gold (around 53%). The misleading term filled with gold refers to a thin (less than 5% of the total weight, but thicker than gilding or gold plating) layer of gold on a core of another metal, but this is rare in modern watches.

Watchmakers often like to use gold as it allows them to mark their products. The price of a gold watch will often be considerably higher than the value of the material itself compared to the same steel watch, but watchmakers can also add value through the finish – even if gold is easier to work than a cheaper and harder metal like steel. In addition to classic yellow gold, many watch companies use red gold, rose gold, rose gold and even produce and name their own unique alloys.

For today’s chrysophile, below are several options that simply offer the warm or blingy look of gold at affordable prices, as well as several more serious investments that will remind you of their gold makeup by the weight on your wrist.