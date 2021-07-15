Fashion
The best gold watches for men
Rolex
Gold is created by supernovas when neutron stars collide and is considered the first metal known to man – but more importantly: it probably looks great on your wrist. It also has a long history in watchmaking, but you might even look past it all simply for its bewitching brilliance. Stainless steel tends to be the material of choice for most watches today, but there is still a strong appeal to the gold watch.
Go back to the 1920s and 1930s when stainless steel was first used in watchmaking and you will find many watches in silver and gold. These are softer materials that are easier to machine – and that helps them polish particularly well. Unlike silver, however, gold is also very resistant to tarnishing. Even after steel began to be used for watch cases, it did not become mainstream until decades later, and elegant gold watches remained popular.
Gold has both cultural and physical weight. Around the 1940s in the United States, for example, a tradition began to introduce a gold watch to employees who were retiring after decades of service in a company. This practice has mostly been abandoned today, but the gold watch as a symbol of value, achievement and just something special remains in popular memory.
If you want a gold watch today, there are many choices. You can just achieve the look with a “gold” or “gold plated” watch, one with gold plating on a cheaper metal (usually steel), or you can choose a solid gold watch. Most solid gold watches use 18k gold, an alloy of 75% gold mixed with other metals that help harden it (and costs less than pure 24k, which is usually too soft. for watches anyway). A more affordable option can also (but rarely) be found in 14k gold (around 53%). The misleading term filled with gold refers to a thin (less than 5% of the total weight, but thicker than gilding or gold plating) layer of gold on a core of another metal, but this is rare in modern watches.
Watchmakers often like to use gold as it allows them to mark their products. The price of a gold watch will often be considerably higher than the value of the material itself compared to the same steel watch, but watchmakers can also add value through the finish – even if gold is easier to work than a cheaper and harder metal like steel. In addition to classic yellow gold, many watch companies use red gold, rose gold, rose gold and even produce and name their own unique alloys.
For today’s chrysophile, below are several options that simply offer the warm or blingy look of gold at affordable prices, as well as several more serious investments that will remind you of their gold makeup by the weight on your wrist.
Casio Vintage A168WG
The cheapest gold watch we can actually recommend is one of the many digital masterpieces available from Casio. Go for a gold calculator watch, Casio World Time or analog-to-digital watch … but this is a classic iteration that even many serious watch enthusiasts can appreciate with more appreciation than irony.
Materials: Golden stainless steel
Diameter: 35mm
Movement: Quartz
Q Timex 1975 Reissue
The Timex Q (or Q Timex) series that resurrects vintage quartz models from the 1970s is full of style and value. This reissue of a 1975 model has a 38mm case and offers a look hard to find in modern watches. Proudly announcing its quartz movement, this is a solid watch for a fashion twist or as a fun gift.
Materials: Golden stainless steel
Diameter: 38mm
Movement: Quartz
Seiko 5 Sport SRPE74
The absurdly value-for-money Seiko 5 Sports collection is based on a robust sports watch concept, but among the many variations available there are also those in a golden execution. It might not be the kind of gold watch that makes you look like a big gamer, but it just might be a bit of fun and accessible bling for your wrist. A variation in pink gold is available in addition to this yellow gold.
Materials: Golden stainless steel
Diameter: 42.5 mm
Movement: Seiko 4R36 automatic
Casio G-Shock full metal GMWB5000GD-4
If you like the vibes of a gold digital watch, there is a great choice among Heurex, Nixon, Bulova and even Hamilton. But few are more exciting than the original 1983 G-Shock design, and when you see it made of metal (gold, nothing less) rather than its iconic black plastic, you feel a little meta and pretty awesome. These models also include premium features like Tough Solar, Bluetooth, and Multiband 6.
Materials: Rose gold plated stainless steel (IP)
Diameter: 43.2 mm
Movement: Casio 3459 quartz module with solar charging
Apple Watch Series 6
When the Apple Watch debuted in 2014, it also offered an 18k gold edition option priced at $ 10,000 to $ 18,000. It’s no longer produced, but nowadays you can get gold versions of the Sport in aluminum or something like that: the 6 series in stainless steel with gold coating, and even a matching Milanese bracelet.
Materials: Golden stainless steel
Diameter: 38mm or 42mm
Movement: Apple Wear OS
Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto
One of the best dress watches of course looks great in a gold finish. Hamilton really understands the details and style of his Intra-Matic, and with its curved sun-shaped dial and simple design, it will make you feel like Don Draper no matter what you wear. This simple case has a PVE gold coating and houses an automatic movement inside.
Materials: Yellow PVD coated stainless steel
Diameter: 38mm
Movement: ETA 2892 automatic
Tissot Excellence Automatic 18K Gold
The most affordable modern solid watch in 18k gold. We’re happy to say that it not only fits that benchmark, but also has a great classic design, is well sized at 39.8mm, houses an excellent Swiss automatic movement and more. There are yellow or rose gold, black or white gold dial options – and there’s even a quartz version for around $ 900 less.
Materials: 18k rose gold
Diameter: 39.8 mm
Movement: ETA 2892 automatic
Cartier Tank Louis Cartier
There’s almost no classic anymore, recognizable and (yes) elegant shows that the Tank Cartier, and it looks its best in that exact form: with a fine hand-wound movement and a rose gold case like the Tank Louis Cartier. With a case only 6.6mm thick with an internal movement inside, this is the archetypal gold watch experience.
Materials: 18k rose gold
Diameter: 25.5mm
Movement: Cartier 8971 MC
A. Lange & Sons Saxony
It is not hyperbole that when you handle an A. Lange & Söhne watch for yourself, it is palpable special. You will understand why the brand almost exclusively uses precious metals for its cases, as it just seems appropriate for something of this level of sophistication. The Saxonia in rose gold is pretty much the brand’s most accessible product. (Also check out the brand’s “Honey Gold” alloy, usually reserved for special editions.)
Materials: 18k rose gold
Diameter: 37mm
Movement: A. Lange & Fils L941.1
Omega Seamaster 300
Who said gold watches had to be formal and dressy? There are many examples of gold sports watches, from the Rolex Submariner to the Omega Seamaster 300, a great example with its excellent balance between a moderate 41mm case size, vintage look and, of course, movement. solid as a rock. (Omega’s exclusive rose gold alloy is called “Sedna Gold”, but this particular version is classic yellow gold.)
Materials: 18k yellow gold
Diameter: 41mm
Movement: Omega 8401 automatic
Rolex Day-Date 40 “President”
Nothing says “gold watch” like a Rolex Day-Date, otherwise known as the “President”. The Day-Date, in fact, is only available in precious metals, so there is no doubt about its prestige even when in white gold. With an all-gold bracelet and that iconic fluted bezel, it screams “wealth” and is an ambitious watch worthy. It is also available in a range of configurations, including other gold alloys and dial colors.
Materials: 18k yellow gold
Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Rolex 3255 automatic
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra Fine
Designed specifically to be produced in steel, there is a bit of irony in a gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – but that doesn’t matter, because it’s one of the balleriest watches on the market. With an all-gold (integrated) bracelet, it costs more than double its otherwise identical stainless steel counterpart, but at these prices that matters, anyway?
Materials: 18k rose gold
Diameter: 39mm
Movement: Audemars Piguet 2121 automatic
