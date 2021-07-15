When the dress was new

I rarely go to weddings, but recently did. The wedding dress, even for a fashionable person like me, was simply stunning. It was simple, pure white, and as graceful as soft snowfall. I have known the bride and groom for many years. Seeing them present their wishes in front of family and friends, it was moving to share with them the first minutes of their married life.

This perfect wedding dress, a symbol of early days, was made popular in 1840 by Queen Victoria of England and has now become almost ubiquitous. But regardless of lace or trains, veils or headbands, pearls or diamonds, the dress is almost always new. Very few brides wear a dress that has belonged to someone else and these days, the wedding day will likely be the only time the dress is worn in public.

My children played dress-up with my mother’s wedding dress. It was stored in a box for decades until it became apparent that it was just taking up space. I’m sure it was a dark moment for my mom to part ways with this icon from her early days. But by reducing the size of their house, my mother only had room for the essentials.

I just don’t want to know what’s happening to her from now on, she said, clarifying that even though she had let him go, the emotional connection was still there.

Therefore, he was relegated to our toy room. Still stored in its original box, the pure white of this dress had long since turned yellow and its crisp pattern was brittle and worn. What a fitting metaphor.

No one knows the challenges that lie ahead on their wedding day. Simple logic would lead the rational person to remain single. After all, for nearly half a century in the United States, the divorce rate has remained unchanged at 50%. A simple toss apparently determines the success or failure of any relationship. Would a rational person enter into a relationship with such a high chance of failure?

Yet we do it because love is not rational. Despite the dismal odds and often our own personal experience with failed relationships, we try anyway.

One of my favorite children’s stories is The Velveteen Rabbit. In the story, the stuffed rabbit wishes to become real and seeks advice from a skin horse. The description of real horses is what I like the most.

When you are real, advises the horse, most of your hair has been taken out and your eyes are falling out and you are losing your joints and you are very shabby. But those things don’t matter, because once you’re real you can’t be ugly except to people who don’t understand.

So I guess it’s the same with real marriage. The real one is not a clean and elegant wedding dress, but crumpled and faded dresses that have seen time go by and have faced many challenges.

The perfect wedding day is when everything goes according to plan. But it’s fantasy, not real life, that never turns out as planned.

So of the two, the crisp white dress I saw at the wedding or the yellowed, moth-damaged dress my kids played with, I choose the latter. It’s more realistic and a better case for marriage. Not perfection, but rather a reflection of life and the endurance of hard and good times, of laughter and sorrow, of comfort and pain. There is no life that is not a mixture of these dichotomies.

As for the young couple who started their first minutes with a kiss in front of witnesses, this day, hopefully, has been fantastic, just as the bride has been able to fantasize since her childhood.

But when the last guest has left the dance floor, the cake is just crumbs on the table, and that cute dress is put away, the real business of life begins.

When I look at myself in the mirror, much of my hair has been removed, my eyes are not what they used to be, and I am loose in the joints and very shabby. But it is okay. Like the wedding dress, the fantasy was packed.

While this might seem daunting to someone who hasn’t had a long marriage, it really isn’t. Part of the fullness of living together is weathering the many storms you face with a partner next to you. This fact allows me, like me, to remember almost 40 years of marriage and to proclaim without hesitation that I would do it again.

[Gregory K. Moffatt, Ph.D., is a college professor, published author, licensed counselor, certified professional counselor supervisor, newspaper columnist and public speaker. His website is gregmoffatt.com.]