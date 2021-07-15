Bay District Schools Approve Stricter Dress Code For Students





PANAMA CITY After an emotional back and forth between Bay CountySchool Board members, parents and students alike, the new dress code was approved on Tuesday. Bay District Schools approved the stricter dress code policy that will end the temporary policy in place since Hurricane Michael in 2018. School board members say if they had not revamped the dress code, the temporary policy would have taken end and would revert to the previous policy. Some of the key points of the new dress code include: all tops should be unchanged and tight fitting with sleeves and cannot be so sheer or tight as to reveal underwear or body parts; jeans cannot have rips more than five inches above the knee; no v-neck shirts; leggings and yoga pants should be worn with a top that reaches the length of the fingertips; and graphic t-shirts are not permitted. Previous coverage:Former students reflect as Bay County schools revert to tougher dress code And:Bay County school system gives initial approval for stricter student dress code Open-toed shoes, such as slides or slippers, are not allowed under the new dress code. The policy took effect immediately, less than a month before the start of the fall semester. A couple of students and a parent expressed their dissatisfaction with the new dress code during the meeting. One of the parents who interacted with school board members, especially Superintendent Bill Husfelt and President Steve Moss, was Chris Burnham. . He has three children at local schools and said he was against the dress code. “Part of the policy that I agree with, if the (clothing) is derogatory or clothing that should not promote or be worn. But we shouldn’t worry about the sleeve length or the length. somebody’s shorts, ”Burnham said. “There must be some degree of reason, but we are here to educate children.” Burnham objected to district principals deciding on the dress code, saying he believes there are many who do not run the school properly. He said principals’ priorities should be educating students rather than deciding on the dress code. Moss and Husfelt both objected to Burnham’s comments about the directors and stood up for them. Moss, who is relieved that the new dress code is complete, said he appreciates the opinions of principals who brought their ideas to the school board. He said the reaction was mixed and he thinks it’s still a parenting issue. “It was two parents out of 40,000, 20,000. This extensive feedback that I have, some was for and some against,” Moss said at the meeting. “That’s my opinion as a parent. If we had parents who did a better job of parenting and holding their kids accountable for what they wear before they leave home, I don’t think we would have the problems. that we have right now with our dress code. “ Summer school:Rosenwald High School students see benefits of summer school in Bay County after COVID-19 After:Bay County officials consider possible new school near booming housebuilding EmmaLassiter, a rising student at Arnold High School and one of the students who spoke at the previous school board meeting, returned to address the issues she still has regarding the dress code, mainly the shirts that the students can and cannot wear. Her comments turned into a debate between her and the school board members. Lassiter said she felt the policy was targeting girls at the high school level. She continues to insist that none of her peers showing skin distracts her from her work. The school board and Lassiter disagreed on the level of inadequacy the students have exhibited in recent years. Brenda Ruthven used the old phrase “if you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile” to describe what the students looked like with the casual dress code that was put in place. Want more local news? If you are already a subscriber, thank you! Otherwise, subscribe and help keep coverage of the most important local news coming.

