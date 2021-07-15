How to dress in your 30s, told by four very stylish women

How to dress in your 30s? While there should be no limit to what you wear regardless of your age, there are some milestones that can potentially change your perspective on fashion. For many, this particular decade is definitely a big one.

Changing demands, maturing emotionally, juggling priorities, finding your sartorial comfort zone – these are all things that can shape, refine and perfect your wardrobe. And it’s a good thing. But we realize that is not always the the simplest thing to go through. So we enlisted the help of some super-chic women who have passed the 30 mark and found fashion bliss to reveal what they discovered or reaffirmed about their style when they hit their 30s. Get ready to start incorporating their smart, confidence-building mantras.

FRANNY

As one of our favorite fashion Instagrammers, we can learn countless style lessons from her. Franny, who has an excellent eye for vintage pieces. Looking back, she thinks that she found her confidence in her style when she hit her thirties. “This was the age where I finally found my style, and I’m so glad I did. I just embraced it. I developed a rather effortless classic taste that I love and that makes me more confident because I’m really myself, ”she says.

“My style hasn’t changed much, but when I was younger I was still looking for myself. It turns out that it’s not what I was wearing that changed. It’s me and the way I was. was seeing me, which is now more positive, “she adds. “Come to think of it, I’ve always had the kind of look that’s now all the rage on social media, a minimal palette of beige, brown, black, navy blue. It’s only been a few years since I decided to ‘add more prints, colorful dresses, etc. to my wardrobe. “

“What I’ve learned is that the most important thing is to be yourself and wear what makes you feel good, without following trends that don’t speak to you. Finding your style can take time, but it’s so rewarding when you do it. That’s when you’ll look great no matter what your outfit. Just being in your own skin will make you feel good, “she says.

THE ESSENTIALS OF FRANNY’S WARDROBE:

1) NEUTRAL BLAZER

Market Oversized linen-blend blazer (150)

2) OVERSIZE SHIRT

COS Oversized shirt (69)

3) THE WHITE JEAN

& other stories Keeper Cut cropped jeans (65)

4) COTTON T-SHIRT

H&M T-shirt (ten)

5) FLOWING SKIRT

Iris & Ink Brooklyn satin skirt (95)

6) TOTE BAG

Loewe Tan Anagram Embossed Tote Bag (1750)

EMMA

“I experimented more with trends in my twenties which, in turn, led to questionable outfit choices,” says the stylist and Instagram maverick. Emma Rose Thatcher. “But I think it’s time to do it. I bought too many clothes, whereas now I prefer to have fewer but better quality items. Now that I’m almost 30, I have the feel like I really understand my style. I ‘I found my formula, which helps decide what to buy and put together outfits. “

The rooms Emma gravitates to now are vastly different from what she would have done in her twenties, too. So what’s the one thing she never imagined loving? “Probably Daddy’s Chanel sandals. I was really not sure at first, but I love them now and have worn them so much last year!” she says.

For those looking to rediscover or change their sense of style, Emma has this advice: “I’m a huge fan of moodboards. Whenever I feel a bit in the rut, I take the time to scroll through Instagram and Pinterest, saving the looks I love. Do that, then go into your wardrobe and see if you can recreate some of the looks. You will determine where the gaps are in your wardrobe. You may need to add a few pieces, but it will help when it comes to putting outfits together and getting the most out of all the pieces in your wardrobe. “

THE ESSENTIALS OF EMMA’S WARDROBE:

1) OVERSIZED BLAZER

Zara Oversized blazer (70)

2) EASY TO WEAR DRESS

Thread Of Life Bellona Tiered Voile Dress (362)

3) CHUNKY SANDALS

Marks and Spencer Quilted leather sandals with insole (40)

4) OVERSIZE SHIRT

H&M Poplin shirt (20)

5) THE RIGHT JEAN

Marks and Spencer Authentic high-rise straight-leg jeans (40)

6) BLACK DRESS

& other stories Midi dress with crossed straps (65)

EUNICE

“I’ve always been confident when it comes to dressing, and my style is super eclectic,” shares model and fashion muse Eunice Olumide MBE. “Now, however, in my 30s, I have a better understanding of what I really like, so it’s a lot easier to decide what to wear.”

“Although I took more risks when I was younger, they didn’t always go well! I do a lot of my own clothes. I recycle and reuse them. Now I’m not so afraid of being stylish myself, but with a streetwear style, ”she adds. As for the most significant change in her fashion preferences? “The most satisfying change I made in my 30s was to wear more flats,” reveals Eunice. “I live in kitten heels and sandals which is a welcome change from being trapped in stiletto heels before!”

“The style depends on how you feel! Don’t be afraid to take chances with color, it can often dramatically improve your mood, and that’s the key! If you are feeling good you are also gorgeous and sending out brilliant energy, ”she said.

THE ESSENTIALS OF THE EUNICE WARDROBE:

1) POWER COMBINATION

Ted baker Kentt Double Breasted Blazer (195)

Ted baker Honey pants (150)

2) DECLARATION WATCH

Nixon Kensington watch (160)

3) LITTLE BLACK DRESS

COS One shoulder dress (59)

4) LEATHER HANDBAG

Yuzefi Large Mochi Leather Tote (520)

5) FUNKY COACHES

New balance 327 Off-white sneakers (75)

6) PATENT HEELS

Gianvito Rossi 105 black patent leather pumps (510)

CLAIRE

“What I’ve learned is that age shouldn’t define your style,” says the stylish influencer marketing manager. Claire Wakeman. “I don’t think you reach a certain age and all of a sudden you have to start to ‘dress the part.’” We couldn’t agree more. So, did Claire feel some sort of dress change when she entered her 30s?

“I feel like I’ve always been confident in my style and the way I want to dress, no matter what my age. I’ve always loved fashion. Now I know more than ever what I like and what works for me. I may have experimented more in my twenties, but I wear very similar outfits now. That said, I’m probably less likely to jump on trends these days and m ‘dress more for more comfort, “she says.” I wear a lot more clothes now than in my twenties, and I work in rotation with pieces, but I’m not sure that can be attributed to age . Maybe just a better understanding of the impact my fashion choices are having on the world. I’m also investing more in classic longevity pieces. I tend to look at what’s already in my wardrobe, creating outfits around those pieces. When I buy something I always ask myself, what is it going to go with what I already have? It’s a simple trick, but it works. “

For anyone who feels stuck in a style rut, Claire has this to say, “Wear what you love and feel comfortable in. Now it’s so easy to be swayed by the trends you want. see on Instagram and on celebrities. But ask yourself, am I really I love this? Am I fed up with it? Will it still be in my wardrobe in a few years? And a reminder that you can have fun with fashion without restricting yourself! “

THE ESSENTIALS OF CLAIRE’S WARDROBE:

1) BLACK BLAZER

Market Wool-blend twill blazer (135)

2) BASIC T-SHIRT

Market Round neck t-shirt (15)

3) CLASSIC JEANS

Levi’s 501 Short jeans (90)

4) LEATHER BAG

COS Mini Leather Shoulder Bag (99)

5) FANCY HEELS

Uterqe Jeweled shoes (125)

6) BLACK PANTS

Totme Black cropped pants (185)

This article was published at an earlier date and has since been updated. Then, Fall / Winter 2021 trends: the only fashion looks you need to know

