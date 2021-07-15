13 fashion experts on how NFTs will affect your future wardrobe





Discover this story and more in HIGHEnergy, a print magazine from Highsnobiety, available from retailers worldwide and in our online store The crypto world is known as much for its crashes as it is for its trends. Ripple, CryptoKitties, and shady ICOs have all come and gone like virtual bubbles. But non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have become mainstream. Part of it was stories like The Red Pixel priced at $ 900,000 that propelled them into the limelight, causing many to view NFTs as nothing more than increased money laundering. But this trendy, show-driven reality has a lot in common with the mainstream fashion world, which shares many of the same ghost attributes. Beyond the hype, when it comes to sustainability and scalability, NFTs could seriously reduce the waste of real-world fast fashion, while also creating a new way for people to overpay for sneakers. NFT fashion is in its infancy compared to NFT art, which has already been auctioned for millions of dollars at Christies. The crypto fad that exists is based on several factors, the first being its connection to gambling, the second being COVID. For people who have spent a large part of their life playing video games online, there is little difference between buying a skin online. Fortnite and buy an NFT jacket that can only be worn in AR. And while most people still crave the tactility of real clothing, since COVID, paying in hard cash for a pair of virtual shoes has become much easier to sell. Even before COVID, many people dressed exclusively for TikTok or Instagram, a trend NFTs are poised to dramatically rationalize. We spoke to 13 founders, designers, futurists and programmers to ask them what we can expect from the next decade of non-fungible fashion. Read the full story by downloading it from the link below. For more stories like these, subscribe to our Insights newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/nft-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos