SoulCycle Ramping Up Clothing for Women and Men





As cyclists return to its studios and others virtually pedal, SoulCycle is increasing its clothing offering. After first entering women’s performance clothing in-house two years ago with its Soul by SoulCycle brand, the company is branching out with new options for women and an in-house brand for men called Yellow. Chief Executive Officer Evelyn Webster said the female side of the company has grown steadily since its inception. The company is also considering expanding the distribution of some of its offerings with the right partners. In October, Soul by SoulCycle will be offered via Saks Fifth Avenues e-commerce to place. Pop-ups held in the Hamptons have been successful this summer, she said. More from WWD Today’s launch of SoulRise is the first major collaborative retail launch in over 18 months. This exclusive 11-piece collection includes a Year of Ours bra and leggings set, Les Girls Les Boys tracksuit and Lululemon yoga mat, among other limited edition items. The sunny yellow used in the SoulCycles brand is splashed all over each product. Last weekend, SoulCycle hosted a pre-launch race at its Bridgehampton, NY location, a site popular with very engaged and loyal cyclists. Participants were able to purchase the SoulRise collection. Additionally, SoulCycle VIP riders were able to check it out on the companies first Tuesday night e-commerce site via exclusive access. VIP criteria involve frequency of attendance, engagement with the brand, and other services. More collaborations are planned with brands that have similar values, understand its relationship with cyclists and can create something compelling with the SoulCycles community, Webster said. Webster declined to comment on last year’s clothing sales or projections for 2021, noting that the company does not share specific numbers. Throughout the pandemic, retail has been extremely resilient, she said. This is a testament to the power of our brand: even when people couldn’t get together physically, they still shopped and felt connected through our retail business. The story continues With 350 SoulCycle instructors, many with dedicated social media followers, the company has built-in branding opportunities. Executives declined to identify the three most followed people on social media. Instructors are a really important part of collection marketing. They are our greatest defenders. Almost always, you see them wearing SoulCycle products, Webster said. Over the past three years, the company has partnered with 125 brands, including Lululemon, which remains a key component in the apparel industry. Soul by SoulCycle, however, is the leading label. The men’s private label will be added to the portfolio next month. In the past, SoulCycle has worked with brands such as Nike, Lululemon, and Ten Thousand to offer men’s clothing. The Yellow range will feature Fuze technology, without chemicals, which helps prevent odorous bacteria and mold. As re-openings continue, 70 SoulCycle outposts are open, each selling a selection of clothing. As studios once again welcomed runners, retail sales increased again, Webster said. Although the company declined to specify the daily average for the number of people who take an in-person class and its virtual classes, SoulCycle said thousands of classes have waiting lists, some with more than 100 people per list. . Demand is also strong for home bike brands, which debuted in March. Day one preorders were taken for buyers in 47 states and others in 11 countries asked when the bike would be available to them, according to Webster.

