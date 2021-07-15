‘Gossip Girl’ reboot serves as a treat for fashion fans

Anyone who watched the original “Gossip Girl” regularly knows the overwhelming impact the outfits had on viewers, often overshadowing the plot. Well, the reboot of the shows (now streaming on HBO Max) kicked off a thousand projections from fashion lovers as to whether it will do it again. The answer – after a very, very promising start – is a resounding yes.

Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf may not be in the new version anymore after all, it’s been about eight years since the last episode of the original series, but fear not: loads of fantastic looks still make regular appearances. on the new characters (all of whom are, as before, elite Manhattan high school students).

From their hall-sized walk-in closets to their mountains of designer accessories (to better brighten up creativity-smothering private school uniforms), on-point fashion abounds. The catwalks have only just begun, and there have already been a plethora of key fashion moments. The kind that we can use as a little inspiration this season, worn in our own city just.

The top 5 looks of “Gossip Girl” and how to wear them:

N ° 1: Silk scarves. They were plentiful in the original series and they still play a big part in the reboot, whether it’s a Gucci floral tied around Kate Kellers (Tavi Gevinson) neck or a Burberry silk scarf on Zoya. Lott (Whitney Peak).

How to wear it now: Skip the banner effect (it is therefore OG Gossip Girl, à la Blair) and go for the always classic movement by tying one around the shoulder strap of your favorite handbag.

Where to wear it: At the MFA exhibition “Monet and Boston: the illuminated heritage” (mfa.org).

You understand: Pacific Scarf Dance ($ 435 on hermes.com).

N ° 2: High boots. Worn regularly by the most recent big shot shows, Julien Callaway (Jordan Alexander) often punctuates his otherwise bare legs.

How to wear it now: With a miniskirt or shorts.

Where to wear it: They call for the night. As you go, dine in a new warm and fancy place like Contessa (thenewburyboston.com).

You understand: Highland Suede Over The Knee Boots by Stuart Weitzman ($ 795 on neimanmarcus.com).

N ° 3: An iconic bag. Like the Christian Dior St. Honoré tote, rocked by catwalk classics, fashion enthusiast Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind).

How to wear it now: With practically everything. Make it casual with jeans and wear it diagonally like a messenger bag. Use it as an evening bag. Hold it by the small handle while wearing a straight dress and channel Audrey Hepburn.

Where to wear it: Pretty much anywhere. On a swan boat, on the T, at the ballet or at work. And with its hefty price tag, you’ll want to wear it to all of these places and more, so you can get your money’s worth.

You understand: Christian Dior St. Honoré tote bag in Black Box calfskin ($ 5,000 on dior.com).

Number 4: Schoolgirl sweaters. They are also de rigueur outside the classroom as well as inside.

How to wear it now: Choose a light weight this time of year, and drape it over your shoulders during the day, pull on if it’s breezy at night.

Where to wear it: At the office on loose pants; at the head of an LBD.

You understand: Ariel metallic-trimmed merino wool and cashmere cardigan by LAgence ($ 237.50 at net-a-porter.com).

N ° 5: A very trendy metallic piece. Check out the brilliant tangerine number worn by Zoya Lott (Peak) in the runway sequence.

How to wear it now: With neutral shoes, a men’s blazer and a tiny little evening bag.

Where to wear it: The evening of a meeting in the port.

You understand: Galvan Delirium Cocktail Dress ($ 957 on farfetched.com).