The CAP clothing bank will open on Monday July 19 in a new G Street store





By Grace McCarthy The Community Assistance Program (CAP) clothing bank opens to the public on Monday, July 19 in its new premises at the former Freedom Community Church. The Clothing Bank provides free clothing and linens to residents of the communities of Blaine, Birch Bay, Custer and Point Roberts. “Being able to have all that space to help people feel really good,” said Amee Nelson, director of the CAP Apparel Ministries Board of Directors. “The CAP volunteers did a great job with what they had, but [the former bank] only a fraction of that size. Freedom Community Church donated the 4,000 square foot church at 508 G Street to the local nonprofit association last fall. CAP is made up of church volunteers who serve the community through crisis relief, holiday gifts, and Thanksgiving baskets, among others. The new clothing bank is more than double the size of the 8ft by 40ft shipping container that housed the old clothing bank adjacent to the Blaine Food Bank. People can pick up four adult items and 10 children’s items per week, unless it is an extraordinary circumstance like a house fire, in which case people can get more help. The clothing bank also provides blankets, towels and sheets. Jan Schlack, director of the CAP clothing bank, said the clothing bank still needs men’s clothing, towels, blankets and clothing for school-aged children. Most of CAP’s clothing was donated in 2018 and 2019, before the program closed during the pandemic. “We’re anticipating a change because a lot of people would stop because they would line up for the food bank and say, ‘Oh, the clothing bank is right here, I’m going to stop. “” Schlack said. “It’s going to be more difficult for them to do it since we’re a few blocks away. “ In 2019, 30 volunteers ran the clothing bank which helped around 1,000 community members. The new clothing bank will continue to operate at the same times as the Blaine Food Bank: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, with evening overtime from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. To access the clothing bank, people must enter the church through the side entrance behind the doors. Right now, those who visit the clothing bank must be able to navigate the stairs, but volunteers are working to install a ramp which was funded by an anonymous donation. Donations will only be accepted during the clothing bank’s hours of operation and volunteers request that no donations be placed outside the clothing bank. Those interested in volunteering with the CAP Clothing Bank can contact Jan Schlack at [email protected] Volunteers must sign up for a 3 hour shift per month. For more information on the CAP, visit blainecap.org.

