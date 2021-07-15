How COVID-19 Changed the Office Dress Code





In the past, a typical office dress code for women consisted of a skirt or pantsuit, dark neutral colors, and white button-down shirts in a more formal business environment. A professional dress code typically included skirts and pants, a button-down shirt in any neutral color, and a neutral blazer. Casual affairs allowed khaki slacks or slacks and blouses that did not need to be buttoned up, but also in neutral colors and not low cut (via Money crashes). That all changed in 2021 as people return to work. The Washington Post reports that women can wear skirts and pants, but are now opting for versions with elasticated waists. Dresses have become looser and more fluid, and retailers have learned to adapt. The clothing industry took a hit when the pandemic first began, with sales falling 87% in the first two months of people staying home and working from home. Retailers selling work clothes, including Brooks Brothers, J. Crew and Ann Taylor Loft, have all filed for bankruptcy in the past year. This has left companies scrambling to create clothing for a pandemic and post-pandemic world. For example, Banana Republic offers dresses with removable belts and adjustable straps. “We are seeing hybrid clothing: workwear meets evening wear and casual wear,” Ana Andjelic of Banana Republic told the Washington Post. “All bets are off.”



