Each dress location and its special effect

While there has been a bit of radio silence when it comes to American McGee’s Alice series, Alice Madness Returns still stands as a fantastic storytelling experience and a platform game. The graphics are stunning and the game tells the twisted story of a wonderland gone awry.

During Alice’s adventures through a nightmarish wonderland plagued by an infernal train, there are a ton of items to find and collect, including unique weapons and cool dresses that Alice can wear. Each dress is unlocked in a specific way during the game, and there are also six additional dresses available as DLC. Here’s how you can get them all and what they do.

The Classic Dress

Special Effect: Health regeneration in Shrink Sense

When you first enter Wonderland, this is the default dress you will wear. There is nothing special to do to obtain it. If you’ve started New Game + after you’ve already completed the game once, this robe has the effect of regenerating your health during Shrink Sense.

This dress is undoubtedly the most iconic. The two symbols on the front represent Eris and Jupiter, which are symbols of chaos, as well as spirit over matter. It’s easy to see why these would be the two symbols chosen for Alice’s most basic dress given the nature of her story.

The steam dress

Special effect: find more teeth and roses inside breakable items

The Steamdress has a beautiful steampunk aesthetic that perfectly matches the look of the Hatter’s Estate. This is the second robe you’ll unlock on your journey, and the one you’ll wear throughout the Hatter’s Estate. To get it permanently, you must first make your way through the Hatter’s Estate in Chapter 1.

Most of the enemies here are fairly easy to deal with, but the Eyepot can be somewhat difficult. Good timing is needed to hit the eye of the Eyepot, which is its weak point. The pepper mill is one of the best weapons for crossing this area quickly and for combating dormouse and March hare.

Mermaid

Special Effect: Enemies will drop double the amount of roses upon death

The next dress chronologically in history is that of the mermaid. This dress is clearly inspired by various bioluminescent aquatic creatures namely jellyfish. It’s a turquoise dress with pink details, and Alice actually doesn’t have any boots or socks.

You’ll wear it as soon as you enter the Deluded Depths during Chapter 2. In order to permanently unlock it and wear it whenever you want, you need to complete this underwater level. This chapter isn’t particularly difficult, but it does include a small 2D minigame with a ship, a musical minigame, a boss fight against two pretty strong crabs, and a pretty tough ending platform sequence, so prepare for the challenge climb as you progress.

The silk maiden

Special Effect: Enemies will lose double the number of teeth upon death

Inspired by a traditional kimono, this style of dress combines a bit of Japanese and Chinese cultures into one. With natural patterns on blue silk, this is an ideal dress for the next chapter in Alice’s adventure: Oriental Grove.

Chapter 3 is where things start to get a bit risky. Oriental Grove is one of the longest levels in the game and features a very long and challenging 2D mini-game. In addition, the enemies of wasps in this area are extremely resistant. With patience, you will be able to permanently unlock the Silk Maiden dress after completing this level.

The royal costume

Special Effect: Alice’s health is reduced to just four roses

Alice’s journey ultimately and naturally brings her back to Queensland, and so it’s fitting that she appears with this dress inspired by the red card game. In order to wear it for the first time and then unlock it, you will need to complete the Queensland level.

In Chapter 4, Alice will face the many enemies of Queensland, including the powerful and fearsome Executioner, who forces you to flee rather than fight. Not only that, Card Guards are enduring enemies that are quite difficult to fight in combat.

The false point

Special effect: longer visibility of Shrink Sense

This dress is inspired by the worn look of ragdolls and has a very classic and traditional look despite all its wild colors. To get it, you need to go to Chapter 5, which is the last chapter of the game that takes place in the Dollhouse.

As the last area in the game, it’s also one of the most difficult. Some of the doll’s enemies are particularly strong and tough, especially in crowds, and this country’s final boss, the Dollmaker, is also the game’s final boss. Alice will wear the dress throughout the Dollhouse level, but for the unlock, you will also have to complete the level and therefore the game.

The Six Dresses DLC

In addition to the dresses attached to each of the four areas and the default dress, Alice can also unlock six DLC dresses which are all inspired by various characters and areas in the game itself. If you have the disc version of the game on console, the DLC items will be unlocked automatically.

However, those playing on Steam will need to unlock them by going to the game files in the game’s Config folder, then do the following: open AliceEngine.ini in Notepad and change the GIsSpecialPCEdition = FALSE to TRUE.

After launching the game, the DLC items will all be available in the Equip menu. Here’s what you can expect in terms of the dresses and their special effects.

The Hattress

Special Effect: All damage taken will be reduced by teeth, not roses

This white dress is inspired by the Mad Hatter costume and even includes her classic top hat. Alice has black suspenders on the white dress, as well as green stockings and a bunch of copper gears protruding from her dress as well.

Cheshire

Special effect: enemies won’t drop roses

One of the most extreme dresses in the game, the Cheshire Dress transforms Alice into the game’s crooked cat character, with glowing eyes, gray ears and all. The coat has a tattered, skin-like dark gray appearance.

The caterpillar

Special effect: Shrink Sense is permanently activated

Despite the silly look of this dark green dress, it is actually quite useful as it gives Alice a sense of permanent shrinkage without affecting her height. The dress resembles the body of the caterpillar, and it even has a small hat with antennae and two small wings on its back.

Late but lucky

Special effect: Permanent health regeneration

Another very powerful dress as Alice will constantly regenerate health with this dress. It’s a burgundy and white dress inspired by the original look of the White Rabbit and his little red coat. Alice wears a top hat with two bunny ears and even has bunny legs.

Checkmate

Special Effect: Alice deals double damage

The perfect outfit if you need a boost in combat, the Checkmate increases your damage by 50%. It is a classic red and white dress with a slightly rectangular shape. The dress is apparently inspired by the appearance of the red Card Guards.

The damsel of flesh

Special effect: use hysteria anytime

While the Fleshmaiden isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing dress, it definitely packs a punch since Alice can use her Hysteria anytime without charging it. The fleshy and bloody deep red appearance of this dress is a beautiful reference to the rotten state of Queensland and the final form of the Queen

