New York Fashion Week is coming to Fifth Avenue this year

New York Fashion Week is expanding into a new home this year.

The Fifth Avenue Association has announced that for the first time, Fifth Avenue will host the iconic New York Fashion Week (NYFW), serving as a vibrant venue for fashion week events and offering brands and designers a chance to present their collections.

We’re excited to host New York Fashion Week on Fifth Avenue as we celebrate and support one of the biggest revenue-generating events for the fashion industry – and what better place than on Fifth Avenue, at the heart of global fashion and luxury shopping, said Jerome Barth, president, Fifth Avenue Association. We look forward to welcoming emerging designers and top talent this year and beyond.

The three-story venue, located at 608 Fifth Avenue, sits between East 48th and 49th Street and is across from Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center. The place will be transformed into a space with a runway as well as presentation and activation spaces for brands and designers. The space will also be outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting, staging and sound to help bring the designers’ visions to life.

“New York Fashion Week in September promises to amplify the immense creativity of the American fashion industry,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA. “New York City is not only an evergreen source of inspiration for our talented designers, but also the perfect setting for the week. CFDA welcomes Fifth Avenue, with its rich history of home to so many iconic fashion brands, to NYFW.

New York Fashion Week 5 (#NYFWonFifth) will be available for events September 8-12, 2021. Further details will be announced at a later date.