



The sexiest part of Love in the afternoon, French director Eric Rohmers’ classic infidelity flick, isn’t the scene where Chlo and Frdric almost consume their flirtatious friendship. No, this is the one where Frdric buys a turtleneck. At the start of the film, he walks from store to store on his lunch break, eyeing various turtlenecks in different colors before finally landing on a plaid shirt, which he buys at the insistence of a persistent saleswoman with penciled eyebrows. . He stands still, asking questions about whether the shirt will be too itchy while the saleswoman is buttoning it. He doesn’t give her a pass. He just stands there and decides he suddenly likes the shirt. Rohmers films are often like that. The best scenes in the work of French directors are those where nothing really happens. A light breeze passes over the face of a woman in Biarritz. A man drives a boat across an opalescent lake on the Swiss border, and the main thing you hear is the motor hammering the waves. Someone is smiling while putting down a cup of coffee. But the best scenes of Rohmers are often also about the clothes. The moment of the turtleneck in Love in the afternoon returns throughout his films, because Rohmers all have a sensual relationship with clothing. In Claires Knee, Jerome wears straw boater hats and crisp white shirts and high-waisted polyester bell bottoms. Its buttons are buttoned down. Her fisherman’s sweaters are practically off the shoulder. In The Collector, Adrien has a square. He’s sitting on the balcony with his shirt unbuttoned. He wears tight-fitting ties and dress pants. Most often in these films it’s summer and people are eating lunch outside or dancing or wading in the sea. 50 years later, this whole lifestyle is ambitious. More than that, in this bizarre post-covid milieu, Rohmers’ luxurious aesthetic idealism became the predominant mood of the moment. the guys from Rohmer in The collector. Le Films du Losange / Criterion Collection Have you met a Rohmer guy? Maybe you already are, or want to be, and you don’t know it yet. A guy from Rohmer is a guy who looks like an extra in the movie The green ray: wear a sweater while hanging out at the beach, despite the heat. The guys from Rohmer like to wear loose shirts, preferably polyester or linen. They wear big sunglasses. They often have bobs or whistling mules or some other super sculpted hairstyle. Men who dress like in the Eric Rohmner movies probably own a Bode shirt, but not a super recognizable shirt, they like a translucent shirt. shirt. They probably own a Thom Browne jacket, a pair of JW Anderson loafers and possibly a Wales Bonner Adidas shirt. That’s all to say: among a certain set of downtown guys, the Rohmer guys aren’t particularly rare. From where I’m sitting, they’re everywhere drinking amaro in a bar, vacationing in the Hudson Valley, sitting at a white wrought-iron table, reading a newspaper under a big tree. I have to clarify: a guy from Rohmer doesn’t even need to have seen an Eric Rohmer movie. The guys at Rohmer can also take inspiration from a myriad of other films that seem to revolve around really long vacations. Call me by your name is a Rohmer film, because it is mainly about going swimming and eating fruit in the open air. Summer hours is a Rohmer guy movie, Juliette Binoche being the biggest Rohmer guy of all. Gucci’s new biopic, while unreleased, appears to have Rohmer-like vibes, just from the look of Adam Driver in his chunky glasses taking vacation photos with Lady Gaga. Rohmer guy’s lifestyle extends to other facets of culture as well. The deployment for Tyler, the creators Call me if you get lost, has Rohmer type vibrations in that it is partially located in Geneva in Switzerland, and also because of the line A young woman just gave me French vanilla ice cream! In Eric Rohmers’ sensuality cinema, having fun, eating, lazing around and provoking drama with women is essential.

