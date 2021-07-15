Nordstrom 2021 Anniversary Sale: 24 Fashion Deals Under $ 100 Buy Now





During this time of year, sales come and go. There is so much a lot and they spend so much quickly that you might feel like you’re in a virtual sample sale, pushing everyone to land the best deals before they run out of stock. However, there is always a few sales that spread out a bit, which gives us enough time to carefully consider what we add to our baskets. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of them. If you’re a Nordstrom super fan, you already know that on July 16 the early access to the annual sale begins and you may have already gotten a cash ticket to purchase hundreds of discounted products like Jungkook’s favorite lip balm. Now if you’re not a card holder (like us!) You can still browse the site and add whatever you want from the sale to your wishlist. So when it opens to everyone on July 28, you’ll be more than ready to score the most coveted deals. There are always plenty of fashion finds that you would want to grab even if you don’t have Early Access, so don’t worry. Mostly if you are looking to revamp your back to school wardrobe with basics like comfy shoes, backpacks and stylish clothes! The best part about the Nordstrom anniversary sale? The best deals are usually under $ 100! This means you can brand an entire outfit for a fraction of its original price. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best back-to-school fashion finds under $ 100 below, from cult leggings to celebrity-approved denim. Now get ready for some cyber-elbows (i.e. clicking and scrolling) so you can get everything on your wishlist before it’s too late! BP. Classic nylon sweatpants Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Trainers Daydreamer Def Leppard Hysteria Tour Graphic Tee Levis Ribcage Ripped High Rise Straight Leg Ankle Jeans Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Supply Co. Teva Hurrican Genuine Sheepskin Sandal WAYF Esther Animal Print Collar Blouse Kendra Scott scarlet chain and pearl layered necklaces Levi’s Ribcage High Rise Straight Leg Ankle Jeans Groovy Dirty Laundry Platform Ankle Boots BP. Long Sleeve V-Neck Babydoll Mini Dress Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot Dagne Dover Small Vida organic cotton tote Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Madewell ex-boyfriend oversized button down shirt Madewell broken in the baseball cap Nike Sportswear Eeential Bike Shorts Ugg Cozette Genuine Sheepskin Slippers Hooded Quilted Jacket Blank NY BP. Floral cropped thermal t-shirt Zella Long Lines Flared Trousers Let’s slip into your DMs. Subscribe to Vogue teens daily email. You want more Vogue teens? Check this out:

