These Target sundresses are going viral on TikTok

Target has long been a favorite haunt for shoppers looking to stock up on all types of essentials, from back-to-school supplies to home decor.

But if you’ve never taken advantage of the retailer’s expansive styling section, you’re missing out. Target has stepped up its fashion game in recent years, collaborating with top designers and increasing its internal labels and the internet has taken notice. TikTok users, in particular, can’t seem to get enough of the brand’s impressive collection of affordable and stylish dresses.

the #dresscible tag has over 24 million views on the app and it’s filled with videos of people trying on Target dresses and showing their awe-inspiring journeys after a trip to the store. There has been a range of styles that have exploded on the app, from a perfect summer shirt dress to longer, flowing options.

We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish picks we’ve found on TikTok below. Best of all, they’re all under $ 40!

This chic polo dress has taken TikTok by storm. User @glestrud posted a video in early June telling her followers to “run to Target and get this dress.” And it is clear that people have listened. The video, which now has 1.6 million views, has inspired many other users to post their own fittings. The bodycon dress is available in four colors, including two striped options that are perfect for summer. Some sizes are already sold out, so you’ll want to grab them while you still can.

“It really is the most flattering piece of clothing I own,” wrote one reviewer. “I am so beautiful and I feel so confident. If you are hesitant to buy this dress, this is your sign. BUY IT! I just ordered in another color!”

This elegant short sleeve shirt dress can be dressed up or down to suit almost any occasion. @everiyala posted a video trying on several dresses, but this one was clearly the commentators’ favorite. The dress sits just above the knee and even has pockets for all of your essentials.

Reviewers say this bodycon dress is flattering and comfortable, so it’s no surprise that tons of TikTok users couldn’t wait to get your hands on it. It features a gathered design and ties at the bottom, which reviews say can be used to adjust the length of the dress if you want a little more coverage.

Gathered details are all the rage, as evidenced by this other TikTok Approved Dress, which also features the popular design. This sleeveless option is ideal for hot summer nights. And it will pair perfectly with a classic denim jacket when the temperatures start to drop.

Exercise dresses took over TikTok, but some of the more popular options are quite expensive. This is why the user @maduhlineee was excited when she found this dress at Target. The affordable and comfortable dress is a great choice whether you’re working out, hitting the tennis courts, or running errands. It has spandex shorts tucked underneath, which will help avoid uncomfortable thigh irritation.

TikToker Nicole Christine’s video featuring this open back dress has racked up over 300,000 views. It comes in six colors including coral, mustard and black. And at just $ 15 for a trendy wardrobe staple, the price is virtually unmatched. You can pair it with just about anything from white sneakers to heels.

“I want to live in this dress,” wrote one reviewer. “I feel so confident and comfortable wearing it. The neckline, the length, the sleeves are perfect!”

User @loganraehill showcased a green version of the dress in a video and paired it with a belt to complete the look. Although this color is no longer available, you can still pick up the popular light purple or dark purple floral dress. Long sleeves provide a bit more coverage than your typical summer dress, making it the perfect choice for dressy occasions, although the material is light and flowing, which will keep you from getting too hot.

