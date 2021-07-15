Fashion
Fort Worthian selected as finalist in ROOLEE’s Chief Fashion Officer competition
Instead of a traditional resume, Utah-based women’s fashion brand ROOLEE is relying on TikTok to recruit its next Fashion Director (CFO), and Fort Worths owner Lauren Richardson has been selected. among the top 12 applicants.
On July 7, the medical laboratory scientist and mother of three was announced as one of the third-round finalists of a global pool vying for a paid six-month position creating TikTok content for ROOLEE, a monthly stipend. for clothing, an all-expense expense. paid trip for two anywhere in the world, and her own branded clothing line that will debut in 2022.
It has been such a blessing and an honor to get this far, says Richardson.
A former fashion and beauty blogger, Richardson is no new to the digital media scene. She started her first blog, Dressing Dallas, in 2014, but was recently renamed Lauren Virginia Co. Active on Instagram and TIC Tac, she uses her social media platforms to promote body positivity.
I’m very committed to having sizes for all body types, says Richardson. One of the reasons I love ROOLEE so much is that they have clothes for almost everyone.
Using the hashtag #ROOLEECFO, Richardson created content that not only showcased his personal style and love for the brand, but also incorporated his children and shed light on his science background. She was selected by a committee that includes ROOLEE CEO and Founder Kylee Champlin, representatives from TikTok and the United Nations Girl Up Foundation, and Tia Bee Stokes, a TikTok creator, mom and cancer survivor.
The CFO campaign has also been used as a way to raise awareness of the ROOLEE World of Sisters mission which seeks to create a world where girls and women support each other. During the first round, the search for ROOLEE’s CFO raised $ 10,000 for Girl Up.
On Thursday, ROOLEE takes Richardson and the other nominees to the fashion brands headquarters in Salt Lake City for a few fun days and a final round of selection panel interviews. Over the course of several days, contestants will take a behind-the-scenes look at the brand and create TikToks at some of Salt Lake City’s most iconic venues, including the Olympic Park, pending the final decision on Saturday.
If I was selected as CFO, I would love the opportunity to continue to get the message across that no matter what your body type is, you can still look and be confident in your own skin, says Richardson.
Sources
2/ https://fwtx.com/culture/style/fort-worthian-selected-as-finalist-for-roolee-s-chief-fashio/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]