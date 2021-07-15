Fort Worthian selected as finalist in ROOLEE’s Chief Fashion Officer competition

Instead of a traditional resume, Utah-based women’s fashion brand ROOLEE is relying on TikTok to recruit its next Fashion Director (CFO), and Fort Worths owner Lauren Richardson has been selected. among the top 12 applicants.

On July 7, the medical laboratory scientist and mother of three was announced as one of the third-round finalists of a global pool vying for a paid six-month position creating TikTok content for ROOLEE, a monthly stipend. for clothing, an all-expense expense. paid trip for two anywhere in the world, and her own branded clothing line that will debut in 2022.

It has been such a blessing and an honor to get this far, says Richardson.

A former fashion and beauty blogger, Richardson is no new to the digital media scene. She started her first blog, Dressing Dallas, in 2014, but was recently renamed Lauren Virginia Co. Active on Instagram and TIC Tac, she uses her social media platforms to promote body positivity.

I’m very committed to having sizes for all body types, says Richardson. One of the reasons I love ROOLEE so much is that they have clothes for almost everyone.

Using the hashtag #ROOLEECFO, Richardson created content that not only showcased his personal style and love for the brand, but also incorporated his children and shed light on his science background. She was selected by a committee that includes ROOLEE CEO and Founder Kylee Champlin, representatives from TikTok and the United Nations Girl Up Foundation, and Tia Bee Stokes, a TikTok creator, mom and cancer survivor.

The CFO campaign has also been used as a way to raise awareness of the ROOLEE World of Sisters mission which seeks to create a world where girls and women support each other. During the first round, the search for ROOLEE’s CFO raised $ 10,000 for Girl Up.

On Thursday, ROOLEE takes Richardson and the other nominees to the fashion brands headquarters in Salt Lake City for a few fun days and a final round of selection panel interviews. Over the course of several days, contestants will take a behind-the-scenes look at the brand and create TikToks at some of Salt Lake City’s most iconic venues, including the Olympic Park, pending the final decision on Saturday.

If I was selected as CFO, I would love the opportunity to continue to get the message across that no matter what your body type is, you can still look and be confident in your own skin, says Richardson.