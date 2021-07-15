“The screen door slams, Mary’s dress …” nods? Swings ? An investigation into the mystery verb of The Boss

Bruce Springsteen performs at the “Springsteen on Broadway” reopening party on June 26, 2021. (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

The internet does not seem to know the correct words of Bruce Springsteens Thunder Road. His possible Springsteen doesn’t know that either.

The latest niche Twitter controversy began on July 3, when New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted a photo of an empty theater stage and the words A screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways. Followers understood that she was attending the Springsteens Broadway solo show and quickly berated her for mutilating the lyrics.

A little crazy, you messed up both lines, @hansbungle snarled. And it seems clear that Haberman made at least one mistake: the song begins, the screen door slams. But what about the second line? Haberman made it, presumably from memory, like swings. Some tweeters insist she is right, while others indignantly claim the words are waves of Mary’s dress, and call for a correction or even summary execution. Thunder Road is the epic daybreak song that begins Born to Run, the 1975 album that made Springsteen a star, and it’s such an expensive song that people find it worth checking out. Argue.

The strand even reached out to Springsteens’ bandmate and longtime friend Stevie Van Zandt, who tweeted, Oy vey! Get that shit of Bruce lyrics out of my feed!

Springsteen himself has carefully dispelled any doubt on the matter. In the original gatefold album design from Born to Run, the lyrics are in print: Marys dress waves. The CD reissue booklet says the same thing. Its official website too, brucespringsteen.net, and his official songbook, Bruce Springsteen: Songs. And right here, on page 220 of his hit memoir Born to Run, Springsteen puts an end to the argument. The screen door slams, Mary’s dress swings, it’s a good opening line, he writes. There you go, case closed, no need to continue this ridiculous

Wait what?

Either Springsteen got the lyrics wrong in his own memoir, or he and his notoriously fastidious management team regularly signed badly printed lyrics. Both scenarios seem unlikely.

We like to think that the days when rock lyrics were a mystery are over, and a person could live for years thinking Jimi Hendrix sang Excuse me while I kiss this guy and Creedence Clearwater Revival saw a bathroom on the right. A plethora of lyric sites take the guesswork out and settle the barroom arguments.

The popular lyric sites Genius.com and AZlyrics.com go with “sways”, but these sites sometimes perpetuate incorrect lyrics, which then spread to other smaller lyric sites. In 2019, Sothebys auctioned Handwritten lyrics by Springsteen for $ 62,500. On the page, in cursive, Springsteen wrote, The screen door slams Anne’s dress swings. More evidence for “sways” except that Springsteen was a compulsive rewriter, and Anne’s name makes it clear that these were only draft lyrics. In other versions of the song, he tried out the names Angelina and Chrissie before choosing Mary.

When he starred in the VH1 Storyteller series in 2005 and read the lyrics aloud, he almost certainly said “. ” Other times, he seems to be singing a vague “way. ” Springsteen is not one of the great enunciators of rock, and because “dress” ends with a whistling S, “suh-ways “is difficult to distinguish from” suh-waves “.

Can’t believe it’s even debatable, says 2012 book author Caryn Rose Raise Your Hand: An American Springsteen Fan’s Adventures in Europe and a longtime contributor to Backstreets, a Springsteen fanzine. Marys dresses the waves. People who hear “rocking” should go and have their ears cleaned.

Rose remembers hearing the debate as early as 1999, in groups on Usenet, an Internet chat system. It’s old. And it resurfaces from time to time. But for me, the matter is settled.

Mike Appel was Springsteens’ manager during the Born to Run era. I heard it sing it I don’t know how many times, and it was always “wise men,” said the 78-year-old. He submitted the lyrics when he recorded the song with the US Copyright Office. When I mention that the album says “waves”, he is surprised. Is that so? Maybe I was wrong, but I’m pretty darn sure it’s “the influence.”

I sang ‘sways, ‘ says singer and violin player Sara Watkins, who Covered Thunder Road on the Springsteen 2019 tribute album Born to Uke. But listening to the record again knowing it’s a contentious point I’m 100% clear it sings waves. ‘ It’s a much richer picture than you imagine as a snap, you get a picture of the day. I guess I missed it, she concludes with a laugh.

Melissa Etheridge didn’t just cover Thunder Road, she sang it like a duet with Springsteen in his 1995 episode of MTV Unplugged. I still sing, Marys dress the waves, she says. I even talked about the lyrics with Bruce. We practiced the song and divided ourselves up who would sing what. In the middle, he said, Dude, there’s no chorus in this song! The lyrics go on and on! But he would have told me if it wasn’t waves. ‘ He would have said, you sing badly, honey. So, it’s definitely “waves”.

The songwriters who covered the song agree that there is a significant difference between the two words. My wife and I were just discussing it, said Etheridge. ‘Sways’ is more feminine. “Sways” is sexier, adds country star Eric Church.

Thunder Road is Church’s favorite Springsteen song. It had cinematic quality. It was visual more than anything, I could see it. It was more like a book or a movie than a song. Travel, freedom, despair are all in there.

The church covered the road with thunder in concert for several years, as a prelude to his most beloved original song, Springsteen. I think Bruce sings waves. ‘ But it could also be ‘sways. ‘ I sang it back and forth, he says. It’s not very helpful, Eric. Urged on to make a choice, Church laughs. If I grabbed a guitar now I would make waves.‘ Final answer.

I’ve probably sung this song a thousand times, says San Francisco rocker Matt Nathanson, and I always sang ‘sways. ‘ It is infinitely better lyric. When you hear “waves” you see Central America. ‘Waves’ looks like Indiana to me, and ‘sways’ looks like New Jersey.

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter (I prefer the term artist), first heard Springsteen as a child, during the Born in the USA era, and considered the singer to be completely ersatz and cheesy. . His mind began to change when a friend gave him a copy of Nebraska, the austere and spooky predecessor of Born in the USA. And since hearing Springsteen do a stripped down version of Thunder Road on VH1 Storyteller, he’s a contender for my favorite song. This is the song my wife walked down the aisle to when we got married.

Turner came up with a clever solution to the sway against waves debate: I am known for conspicuously singing “waves.” It’s a happy medium. Like centrism, nobody likes it. In concert, he adds, when he sings ‘swaves’, some fans shout Its ‘sways!’ while others cry out His “waves!” “

The Baby Boomers, who probably owned the first Born to Run vinyl pressings and memorized the lyrics while cleaning the pot in the gatefold, came close to an original rendition. Waves. Let the argument foam and fly, David Simon, creator of The Wire, tweeted. Generation X Maggie Haberman doubled down on her answer to Simon: his swings. Simon Paré: There’s the lyrics sheet on the original album. Which regulates it a bit.

Unless, of course, that’s not the case.

There are two approaches that do not require us to choose one word and ban the other. The first is to embrace the postmodernist opposition to interpretation (to interpret a text, writes Roland Barthes in 1967, is to impose a limit on this text) and to accept it as an infinite mystery. Once you release a song, you no longer have control over it. It’s up to the listener to interpret, says Sara Watkins. It’s a little terrifying, but it’s also wonderful. Poetry, she adds, is not just the words on a page, it’s what the poem makes the reader feel. A poem does not exist until someone reads it.

There is only one person who could end the conversation, but through a spokesperson, Springsteen declined to comment. It’s almost like he doesn’t want us to know for sure, Watkins mused.

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa bow at the reopening party of “Springsteen on Broadway”. (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

Matt Nathanson has a theory that sidesteps all the hubbub as well. Springsteen, he says, is a fabulist. He’s referring to an admission Bruce makes in his Broadway show: I’m from a town where everything is tinged with a bit of fraud, he says. Me too. Later, Springsteen adds, I never saw the interior of a factory, and yet that’s all I ever wrote about. I made it all up.

Springsteen was created out of thin air, Nathanson says. I’m sure he knew he made a mistake, and he wants to rewrite the song as it should. I wrote ‘waves’ and I’m going to say I wrote ‘sways’, and people will believe it. He held onto the “waves” for as long as he could, but realized that the “waves” were better.

It’s his song, says Turner, and it’s up to him to do what he wants with it.

Maggie Haberman conceded to David Simon shortly after her original tweet, possibly prematurely. We may never resolve this part. But it’s delicious that there are still questions Siri and Alexa can’t answer, and that people are arguing fervently over rock lyrics from over 45 years ago.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.