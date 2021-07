It seems Greg Lauren has tried to keep his distance from his family’s East Coast fashion legacy over the years. Working in Los Angeles, he took the path from art to fashion, from painting to design, building his eponymous brand on draped, recycled and bohemian workwear for the creative class. But for his spring collection for men and women, the designer has opened a new chapter, venturing into more structured cuts and sportswear, refining the silhouettes and simplifying the details, resulting in his most elegant and dressy pieces at this. day. “Instead of destroying existing archetypes, I wanted to invent new ones,” he said of his desire to twist the classics, starting with the navy striped suit, white button-down shirt and tie. in satin (where Uncle Ralph made his debut). Her version came in an overdyed indigo striped linen with a shawl collar jacket, wrap pants reminiscent of the genderless fashion revolution that is pushing men to search online for skirts in record numbers, and a recycled nylon tie. in line with the Greg Lauren brand. durability value. “We actually introduced these pants in 2016, but it was a good time to play with them and elevate them,” he explained. Another must-have in the collection was the lightly structured tuxedo jacket, striped engineer blue, botanically dyed coral pink, cocoa brown or sage green, made from painter’s pants recycled from all things, with shiny recycled nylon cuffs. Worn over the designer’s wrap-around kimono-like shirts, with loose washed blue jeans or sporty nylon tuxedo pants with drawstrings along the side seams, they drew attention to the longing for high casual attire and look great on both men and women. There were even some hints of readiness in the checkered puzzle mesh pieces that looked like madras and the hand-dyed cable-knit cardigans. But the long, layered shirts, pants with flying tails, and asymmetrical army chambray dresses maintained a modern sense of ease. Lauren played around with the bold colors a lot in this collection, and it was refreshing; a pink quilted flight jacket and convertible cargo pants look with white parachute ribbon details in particular had Timothée Chalamet’s name written on it.

