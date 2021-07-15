What characters would wear this fall – WWD

The original late Augts’ Gossip Girl series has become one of the hottest TV shows of all time, and now its HBO Max reboot is poised to rival its predecessor with its guard. – young and street inspired dress. .

The original series’ costume designer and stylist Eric Daman is back for the reboot, curating over 200 costumes for the show’s new socialite teen cast. While the reboot’s costumes nodded to many of the original series’ memorable fashion moments – namely the edgy private school uniforms – Daman took a fresh approach to styling the characters of the generation. Z, dressing them in a mix of heritage brands like Louis Vuitton and Burberry while watching the runways of new brands like Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith and Bode.

The characters have already sported many pieces from recently launched fashion collections in the early episodes. Show frontman Julien Calloway, played by Jordan Alexander, for his part, wore two dresses from Rogers’ spring 2021 collection, including a black-and-white maxi dress she wore to a fashion show. for the creator during the pilot episode.

Given the forward-thinking nature of the show and its teenage years, WWD is examining how the characters in the “Gossip Girl” reboot would wear pieces from the fall 2021 ready-to-wear collections. Read on to find out more.

Julien calloway

The frontman of the series, Julien Calloway, has a more streetstyle and more sports-inspired aesthetic than the original characters of “Gossip Girl”. Calloway, who is a social media influencer, regularly wears trendy pieces like the JW Anderson leather cap, chunky Balenciaga sneakers or crocodile skin knee-length Schutz boots instead of headbands, trendy bags and tights. colorful that were ubiquitous in the original series.

Calloway’s style is both relaxed and eccentric. She adds a casual touch to her private school uniform by pairing an oversized button placket with bike shorts, sneakers and other accessories reminiscent of styles seen in Derek Lam and PH5’s fall 2021 collections. When party time comes, however, Calloway likes to make an impact with a bold look, like a bodycon dress with mesh cutouts or a jeweled top like the ones featured by LaQuan Smith and Gucci.

Zoya Lott

Zoya Lott, a transplant surgeon from Buffalo, NY, has a more laid-back aesthetic than her stepsister Calloway. She goes for a different kind of fashion that stands out by wearing sporty pieces that convey a message, like her Melanin Apparel Recycling Black Dollars tote bag.

Lott, played by Whitney Peak, also has a more grunge aesthetic, which Daman explained to Refinery29 is a nod to one of the original series’ characters, Jenny Humphrey, and her style. She favors plaids, flannels and combinations like those seen in the fall 2021 collections of Alice + Olivia, Dsquared2, Jason Wu and R13.

Audrey Hope

Audrey Hope’s style is closer to that of the original “Gossip Girl” characters, with a more modern twist. The character, played by Emily Alyn Lind, favors the oversized BCBG sweaters, feminine blouses and ties that she regularly wears to school. Its style matches the pieces seen in the fall 2021 collections of Anna Sui, Monse, Self-Portrait and Dior.

Aki Menzies

Aki Menzies has a more skater and street-style aesthetic than what has been the norm for a main male character in “Gossip Girl”. Played by model and skateboarder Evan Mock, Menzies’ style matches the oversized graphic-print pieces seen in the fall 2021 collections of Adeam, Dior, Lacoste and Valentino.

Max Wolfe

Max Wolfe, played by Thomas Doherty, has gotten countless comparisons to the original series’ Chuck Bass, who has always been seen wearing a fitted traditional costume. Wolfe, whose character is known for his open sexuality, takes a more fluid approach to her wardrobe, wearing pieces like brightly printed suits, lace blouses and other colorful clothing. Its fluid style matches many looks presented by Berluti, Bode, Gucci and Versace.

Kate keller

The reboot surprised fans when it revealed in the pilot episode that Constance Billard’s teacher Kate Keller, played by Tavi Gevinson, was the titular “Gossip Girl.” As a relative outcast, Keller retained neutral hues and traditional silhouettes for his appearance in hopes of appealing to his modest students. She favors collared shirts, tailored pants and other classic pieces like those seen by Erdem, Staud, Veronica Beard and Tory Burch.

Monet de Haan

Monet de Haan brings a downtown touch to the Upper East Side. Portrayed by Savannah Smith, the character favors black and white outfits with plaid or houndstooth prints, tweed jackets and high corsets. Her style matches the looks presented by Off-White, Alice + Olivia, Chanel and Saint Laurent.

Luna La

Luna La’s style also nods to the original “Gossip Girl” show. It gravitates towards flashy pieces bearing the logo of heritage brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Burberry and feminine blouses and skirts. Its style matches the pieces seen in the fall 2021 collections of Alice + Olivia, Valentino, Self-Portrait and Burberry.

Obie Bergmann 4th

Obie Bergmann 4th is a wealthy benefactor whose style is simple and understated, but composed of well-made and expensive pieces. Its simple style of sweaters, turtlenecks and relaxed suits complement the fall 2021 collections presented by Alexander McQueen, Frame, Sandro and Wales Bonner.

