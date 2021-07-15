Fashion
Brides-to-be are returning to square one after dresses are destroyed in a nighttime fire at Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) – As investigators investigate the cause of a massive fire that destroyed three buildings overnight in Mount Pleasant, brides-to-be whose dresses were destroyed when a bridal shop caught fire are left to begin their search for the perfect dresses again.
Firefighters responded to a fire just before 12:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard between Shelmore and Anna Knapp Boulevard after a 911 caller reported flames going through the roof of one of the buildings.
The fire severely damaged Jeans Bridal of Mount Pleasant, Tidal Loan Auto Money and the accounting firm IHT. Mount Pleasant Fire Captain Matt Tidwell said Jeans Bridal’s roof collapsed in the fire.
I knew growing up here in Mount Pleasant that Jeans was where I wanted to go shopping for my wedding, Treasure White said.
She and her mother spent three hours on Wednesday searching for the perfect dress. A few hours later, it was destroyed.
I was originally very devastated crying and all because it was such an emotional moment where my mom and I were able to select this dress so that we could create a memory, White said after assessing the damage for herself.
The Destinee Wells dress, which she had dropped off at Jeans for alterations, was also missing.
I felt really bad because these were really lovely women that I was dealing with, and then my second thought was: Well, my dress is here, she said. It was really expensive, and I had just dropped it off on Friday, so naturally my heart broke and the tears started to flow.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Jeans Bridal told him hundreds of brides were affected, sending them in search of another dress.
Even before the firefighters left the scene, the community was already taking action. Several women on Facebook, seeing the tragedy, donated their own dresses to brides in need.
I live right behind Jeans and was evacuated last night watching him burn was horrible and heartbreaking, said Emily Williams. After finding out that no one had been hurt, I only thought about the brides who had lost their dresses. After dealing with planning a wedding during COVID, and now losing your dress, I couldn’t imagine what they were feeling. I just got married in June so my dress is in great condition. I didn’t hesitate to let someone borrow it! I couldn’t imagine what they are going through, the least I can do is help them out by lending them a dress!
Wells said three people had already offered him clothing options early Thursday afternoon. Two of these offers were free.
White, meanwhile, said friends and family put her in touch with other shops in the area.
White and Wells plan to tie the knot later this year, so they don’t waste time finding something else to wear on their big days, but that doesn’t necessarily alleviate their loss.
It’s really hard to see, White said.
READ MORE: Fire destroys Jeans Bridal, 2 other mountains. Pleasant companies
As business owners take stock of what’s left of this fire, brides-to-be are also trying to figure out their next steps. Mayor Will Haynie said there could be hundreds of brides whose wedding plans are affected by the fire.
He also praised the work of firefighters in Mount Pleasant and surrounding areas whose speed of response kept the blaze from spreading to other nearby businesses.
Teams remained on site Thursday afternoon to assess the damage.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.
