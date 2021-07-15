The Ultimate Hunt: Utah woman uses Buffalonians’ help to search for her mother’s wedding dress





Kelly Fisher sold her wedding dress to a consignment store in East Aurora in the early 2000s. Her daughter is now on a mission to find it.

EAST AURORA, NY A few years ago Jaycee Miller from Salt Lake City planted a seed. “She said, ‘You know that dress you wore to your wedding, you, my dad in Vegas? She said,’ What happened to that? ‘ Miller’s mother Kelly Fisher of Las Vegas said. Miller’s mother, Kelly Fisher, bought this wedding dress from an East Aurora store in 1997. In 2004, she remarried, no longer having any attachment to her old dress. So she sold it to the Downtown Clothing Exchange consignment store in East Aurora. That’s not what Miller wanted to hear. “When I lived in Buffalo I would keep an eye out for that, if I was doing vintage shopping or if I was in a thrift store. Just wishful thinking, I could meet him. It’s the fact that I’m missing out on me. I’m frustrated. It’s kind of like a hole in the picture, “Miller said. Two weeks ago, she decided to start looking for this missing piece. However, the Downtown Clothing Exchange no longer exists. The store owner sold her business in 2012 and the building now houses the East Aurora Village Caf. Miller knows that finding the dress, which looks like her mother straight out of “Clueless”, is no easy task. “It’s like a needle in a haystack,” Miller said. RELATED: Can You Help A Photographer Identify This Couple?

That’s why she enlisted the help of the Buffalonians on Twitter, Reddit, and even TikTok to help her find him. “There are hundreds of comments from people in the Buffalo area saying, ‘I buy a lot of vintage. I’ll keep an eye out, ”Miller said. Some even put her in touch with the owner of the Downtown Clothing Exchange store. This amount of kindness from the city of good neighbors wows her mother. “It all comes through in all of it. It’s very heartwarming. I love it,” Fisher said. It also gives Miller hope that she will find him. “I would be stunned,” she said. “Everyone I know has their mother’s wedding dress.” “And you will never sell it again?” 2 Danielle Church from On Your Side asked. “Never, ever,” Miller said. She may have planted the seed, but you will need all of you to help Miller make it bloom.

