Official opening alert: Bridge + Root @ Mercantile on Morris





Reading time 2 minutes Photo via Joshua Pleasants for Bham Now Mercantile on Morris’ new men’s boutique, Bridge + Root opens its doors tomorrow. Read on for more details on the store and the exciting special grand opening! With 25 years of retail experience, Aisha Taylor is no stranger to fashion. Her retail career began while she was at the University of Alabama and she hasn’t backed down. Since 2016, she owned and operated her own t-shirt business: Element and ambiance. After the murder of Alton Sterling, Taylor looked for a t-shirt that expressed how she felt but couldn’t find one. So she created it. Starting with her FREEDOM t-shirt, Element and Vibe use clothing to express the aggravations and inspirations of society. Now, Aisha Taylor is entering the menswear world with the opening of her first physical store in Mercantile on Morris, Bridge + Root. The beginning While working as a personal shopper, Taylor realized that something important was missing in Birmingham: stores with quality products for men. Ten years after achieving what Birmingham needed, she is providing it. Bridge + Root’s mission is to make people understand that it’s okay to be different. It’s good not to try to fit into a status quo box and be yourself. Taylor explained. You can still be corporate and add a little fun, a little spice. Aisha Taylor, Owner of Bridge + Root Hats, jackets and ties oh my god! Photo via Katiana Banks for Bham Now Do they have something for me? Do not worry. Described as a conglomerate of all things men, the store has products ranging from blazers, joggers and fedoras to bow ties, leather bags and colognes to travel cream, there’s something for you. all the men. The guy who shoppers at Bridge + Root just has to like to dress well. He is fun but what is very important to him is the quality, and hell finds it here Aisha Taylor, Owner of Bridge + Root These sunglasses come from the Netherlands and Bridge + Root is the only retailer in the United States to offer them! Photo via Katiana Banks for Bham Now Grand opening Photo via Katiana Banks for Bham Now Bridge + Root will host their grand opening tomorrow from 5 to 9 p.m. at 2212 Morris Ave (directly across from The Dagny). Expect to find a DJ, food and wine, and freebies from all of your favorites such as EastWest, Yo Mamas, Paramount, and El Barrio. In addition, a special Bridge + Root gift card will be offered. Don’t meet us there, beat us there! Tell us about your favorite stores by tagging us on social media! @BhamNow Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bhamnow.com/2021/07/15/grand-opening-alert-bridge-root-mercantile-on-morris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos