PCB orders vendors to maintain status quo on Fashion Street

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) administration ordered vendors operating inside the burnt-out fashion market to maintain the status quo and refrain from illegal constructions inside the market.

Recently, the council had received complaints about the construction of iron pipe structures without the mandatory permission of the council. The council administration wants to build a shopping complex equipped with all fire safety standards and says the hawkers have shown no interest in the proposal. The PCB issued a public notice asking sellers to maintain the status quo in the market.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said: “We ordered that the status quo be maintained in the market, because we do not want the lives of citizens, including those of sellers, to be at risk in the event of future fires. Currently, sellers are carrying out illegal constructions that go against the cantonment law. We wrote to the Pune Police to take action against illegal constructions in Fashion Street and asked them that an FIR be registered, if applicable. The decree of compromise with the sellers is pending in court and until further notice; hawkers cannot be legally evicted from the premises. There was no sanction for the construction of permanent structures in accordance with the original decree.

MG peddlers and President Pathari Seva Sansthan’s lawyer MG Akolkar said: Who is the PCB to order the status quo in the market, because that’s the mandate of the tribunal? The board of directors had authorized hawkers to do business on Fashion Street in 1990. After the fire broke out, the company was shut down for a while. The affair has never stopped and will continue. The 440 hawkers do their usual business on Fashion Street. The council must protect the rights of traders and enable them to conduct their affairs in accordance with their constitutional rights. The administration has become dictatorial and itself is going against the law by wresting the livelihoods of poor vendors.

On March 26, no less than 600 stores were completely destroyed after a major fire broke out in the famous Fashion Street market in the Camp district. Although there were no casualties in the blaze, the fire chief of Pune Cantonment Boards (PCB) was killed in a traffic accident on his way home after extinguishing the fire.

Prakash Hasabe died after his two-wheeler found itself under the wheels of a truck around 6.30am the next morning. He was on his way home to Viman Nagar after completing the firefighting work at Fashion Street, which was burnt to the ground in a blaze.

Fashion Street adjacent to MG Road is a famous shopping destination that is home to small shops selling clothes, shoes, eyewear and other accessories. Local traders said there were 448 registered stores and more than 200 unauthorized outlets located in the market.

According to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), a report was submitted in 2018 highlighting the risk of similar incidents and the possible difficulty in dealing with them on Fashion Street due to the congested nature of the area.

The joint fire audit report submitted by the Fire Chief (CFO), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the PCB Fire Department Superintendent was discussed at the special board meeting held in 2018 under the presidency of Brigadier Rajiv Sethi, then president of the PCB. The audit report indicates that the market does not have sufficient exit points in case of fire and that people must be evacuated.

The fire incidents that occurred in different cities of the country, it was necessary to make an assessment or audit of fire safety. In 1997, MG Road was cleared by unauthorized vendors and the administration provided these five foot by four foot peddler stalls and a total of 565 stores fell under the agreement.

The report pointed out that many traders use plastic curtains as partitions, which are dangerous in the event of a fire, and that the narrow paths inside make it difficult to travel. There are stalls outside the market that serve as cafeterias or hotels and use fuels like LPG and kerosene, the report says. Based on records and previous checks by PCB revenue staff, the location is not safe in the event of a fire. In addition, it is difficult for a fire engine or ambulance to get there due to the narrow and congested roads.