New cuts, beach prints and a nostalgic ’90s trend at Project and Liberty – Sourcing Journal

While recent earnings reports from giants like American Eagle and Levi’s paint a positive picture of the rebound in denim sales after more than a year of loungewear spray, other brands are living a different story.

“People have gone from zero to 100 when it comes to the way they dress,” said Melissa Richmond, East Coast senior account manager for the mobile showroom, which represents Edwin, Paige and more. again. “They went from wearing leggings to dresses and jeans were left in the middle.”

Jeans sales, however, are doing better today than they were six months ago, she added.

Matt Garcia, an account represented for Scotch & Soda, the Dutch denim brand that recently received a rebranding, said he was seeing the buzz for denim isolated at specific brands. Purple Brand, for example, is cult for its streetwear-meet-jean-head jeans.

Denim, however, was in attendance last weekend at both Liberty Fairs and Project in Miami. The first shows housed an assortment of immediates for fall, holidays and some spring / summer 2022 collections.

At Liberty, Scotch & Soda presented its S / S ’22 men’s line filled with “great summer optimism”. With linen and cotton blends and ’90s bubble prints, the collection tackled pandemic trends such as comfort and nostalgia without being designed to be worn at home. Recycled polyester swimwear and organic cotton denim shorts are a testament to the brand’s efforts to become more sustainable and the return of holiday fashion. Meanwhile, the coordinating tops and shorts offered effortless looks for the weekends.

The majority of Scotch & Soda’s jeans line has been kept clean with items such as versatile jackets and western shirts. Looser cuts were predominant, along with slightly distressed jeans and quilts with pops of colorful stitching. A pair of jeans was embellished with a tone-on-tone palm appliqué on the back leg.

“Made in USA” Edwin was full of summer vibes with items like the Cai Women’s Shorts, available in a 4 inch fit and updated 7 inch Bermuda shorts with side slits. The Isla shorts, pleated shorts with flap pockets on the back, have taken on several personalities. With a clean, hassle-free wash, the shorts have taken on the office wear realm. In a black acid wash, it smelled of the 80s.

The decade, in general, has been the inspiration for several of Edwin’s best looks, including a straight-fit 100% cotton pair of jeans with a pink and white acid wash effect and a belted denim jacket accented with black. ‘an authentic orange peel effect.

Australian brand Thrills, which debuted as a motorcycle customization brand ten years ago, has grown its presence in the United States over the past three years. Filled with upcycled, organic fabrics and ’90s prints and colourways, the streetwear label’s S / S ’22 collection may be the piece de resistance securing its place in Generation Z’s closets.

Durable checkered swimsuits for women and leopard print terrycloth tops and bottoms for men bring the fun factor. But jeans, which represent about 25% of its business, are exploding, according to a representative of the brand. A pair of eggplant-colored carpenter jeans was a nostalgic star for women, while softer styles like faded straight jeans completed the line for men.

Sets and new shapes were high on the priority list of WeSC, the skate lifestyle brand from Stockholm. Christian Veen, the brand’s sales director, said WeSC is responding to the market-wide shift from skinny figures to more roomy figures. The most popular fit right now is a straight leg, although WeSC just released wide-leg jeans with a 22-inch leg opening for S / S ’22. The collection is enhanced by psychedelic-inspired themes like purple acid wash, tie-dye, groovy phrases, and a sunset-inspired palm print on jeans and denim jackets.

Looser legs and coated denim were the main themes of 7 for All Mankind’s fall and vacation collections for women. Relaxed straight cuts with a touch of stretch and full-length wide-leg jeans with a cut-out hem gave the vintage aesthetic consumers crave, while coated ‘breathable and stretchy’ styles mimicked the luxurious look of leather. . The coated options ranged from spicy, black and chocolate brown slim fits to a cream jogger style.

Coated jeans were also featured in 7 for the All Mankind men’s range, as well as washable coated mesh. Brushed flannel shirts, cashmere cardigans and velvety-touch moleskin fabrics were part of tactile history.

While parts of the collection have stayed true to denim roots – pearly buttons accent a western button-down shirt and skinny jeans with a 36-inch crotch are designed to stack over a boot – others focused on the technical aspect of the fabrics. The brand introduced its first comfortable stretch denim jacket, the Luxe Performance Trucker, in the main line, as well as the tapered Slimmy for men with an athletic silhouette. Meanwhile, the water-repellent and wrinkle-resistant fabrics used in the Tech Series of 5 Pocket Socks provide men with easy commute and travel options.

Jacob Cohën continues his tradition of premium jeans with Kintsugi, a capsule collection for men made with Japanese fabrics. Laser-etched recycled cotton jeans and indigo-dyed linen shirts, which sell for between $ 600 and $ 1,200, are preferred options for any admirer of craftsmanship and tradition. The brand’s main stretch denim line offers everyday versatility.

Raw denim pieces made from 100% linen brought a minimalist utilitarian vibe to the Parasuco-linked outerwear brand SP. Compared to the bolder rock look of its sister brand, SP’s men’s line included larger work shirts and bottoms for men, as well as cropped jackets and jeans punctuated with cargo pockets for women.

Paige showcased the next iteration of her Icon collection for men, which she introduced in December 2020. Based on LA rock ‘n’ roll culture, the capsule collection is an opportunity for the brand to show off more daring interpretations. of ready-to-wear items, Richmond mentioned. A stylish satin zip-up jacket is one of the most popular pieces. The Lennox, a slim fit, and the Federal, a straight slim fit, remain Paige’s best-selling men’s jeans, she added.

There was no shortage of maximalist pieces worthy of the Rock Revival scene. The brand has stayed true to its iconic looks – decorated and distressed jeans – with styles embellished with neon paint, multi-colored dots, bleaching and overdying. Katie Wieneck, brand representative at RBC Showroom, said the brand is also looking at demand for jeans to match t-shirts and comfy fabrications like neoprene and fleece for tops and joggers.

Los Angeles-based menswear brand Dead Than Cool kept their creative spirit alive with lightweight stretch denim in slim and skinny fits, along with a new style that fits thigh and bells at the bottom. . Splashes of paint, splashes of bleach, bold and daring markings were complemented by the brand’s signature silk shirts.

New blood

The shows also hosted several forays into the denim category.

Women’s brand Claud presented its very first collection at Liberty. Designed in New York and produced in Italy, the premium denim brand focuses on light to mid-weight jeans with low front pockets designed for city living. The collection, in which the items retail for $ 298, includes Gen Z-oriented cuts like high-waisted bootcut jeans and long-leg wide-leg jeans with vintage indigo, stonewashed black, and ecru washes. For now, founder and creative director Claudia Di Capua has said skinny jeans are not on the cards.

In Los Angeles, Blair Kershaw brought her new unisex denim line called Harri Penny (named after her hometown of Harrisburg, PA) to Liberty. The “pandemic-born” brand got its start when Kershaw, who previously worked in ready-to-wear, learned to sew denim on his own through “YouTube University” during the lockdown. The result is a range of contemporary, yet timeless denim garments intended to have a heirloom look and feel. Quarter-zip shirts, cardigans and double-sided jeans are paired with retro color block and floral prints. Workwear items like clips for wallet chains can be found everywhere.

Mural artist Chris Pyrate, whose clients range from Nike, Adidas and Yeezy to Wu-Tang and Lupe Fiasco, brought his clothing and accessories line, Chris Pyrate and Friends, to Project for the first time. Currently a direct-to-consumer brand, Pyrate has ambitions to enter retailers with an appreciation for wearable art. Items like heavy hoodies, nylon pants, down jackets and work jackets feature chain stitch artwork from his murals.

The latest collection focuses on a range of 100% cotton denim jackets and jeans with a ‘Catch Karma’ theme. Each jeans has a faux leather back patch and a removable bandana attached to a belt loop.