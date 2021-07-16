Why is the fashion world still obsessed with this Olympian’s sunglasses?





Johnny Valence from @ breast_vintage wears an original pair of Oakleys OVERTHETOPS which he bought on eBay. Photo: Courtesy of Johnny Valencia / @ breast_vintage Swedish golfer Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden wears Oakley OVERTHETOPS during a competition in Denmark in 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images It makes sense that athletes like Boldon and Swedish golfer Jarmo Sandelin wear the pair, but the glasses have also become a hit in the fashion world recently. Last week, street style sensation and talk show host Kerwin Frost recently wore a pair on my Instagram show #NEVER WEAR which he was struggling to get rid of. (I told him not to!) He bought them on eBay after seeing rapper Flavor Flav wearing the sunglasses to concerts in the early 2000s. I just started to dive deep, trying to find them, says Frost, who also owns another weird creation from Oakley, the Medusa Helmet from 2002, a steampunk-looking leather cap with goggles. Oakley always takes chances here and there and sometimes does something really hit and miss like the Medusa helmet. It was another one of those things they did just for fun, which I ended up finding and wearing every day for two months. The OVERTHETOPs were and still are ahead of their time. Kerwin Frost wears a pair of Oakley OVERTHETOPS he bought on eBay. Photo: Courtesy of Kerwin Frost / @ kerwinfrost Flavor Flav wears Oakleys OVERTHETOPS to a concert in Switzerland in 2003. Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images Boldon agrees. When he wore them to the Olympics, commentators called the glasses space age glasses. Boldon was friends with both an Oakley rep and company founder James Jennard, who had spoken to Boldon about wearing glasses. Olympians can’t show sponsors on their uniforms, but, according to Boldon, they can wear whatever they want on their face, which he calls top-notch real estate. At the 1996 Olympics, Boldon wore an Oakley earring, and around the year 2000, Oakley representatives asked him if he wanted to wear the OVERTHETOP sunglasses. Oakley was a fun company to associate with, as they always tried to push the boundaries, catch the eye, and get people to think differently about what glasses might look like, Boldon explains. He compares Oakley’s cyborg sunglasses to an automobile manufacturer. They aren’t common, but that’s kind of the point. An automaker will build typical cars for its normal consumers, and then they’ll build a prototype to show what they can do, Boldon says. It was Oakley showing a glimpse of what they could do. Boldon gave his original two pairs to his cousin and uncle, but his OVERTHETOP sunglasses continue to live on in the digital world. It’s been 21 years and every day on my social networks I see a photo of myself [wearing them], he says. Tips for getting the look? According to Boldon, it’s all about the attitude. You have to have confidence, he said. It’s not like someone is going to put them on to go to soccer practice, they get attention. Ato Boldon in Oakleys OVERTHETOPS at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/ato-boldon-oakley-overthetops-sunglasses-olympics-kerwin-frost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos