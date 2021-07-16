Near Full Capacity QM Laundry – Fort Carson Mountaineer

Editor’s Note: This article appeared in the October 22, 1942 issue.

Handles an average of

112,800 pieces per week for

Carson officers and enlisted men

By Pvt. Jim smutz

The Camp Carson Quartermaster Corps laundry, with its 230 civil service employees, is now operating at near full capacity and is averaging 112,800 pieces of clothing and flatwork per week, according to Maj. AH Meyer, an officer of camp rescue, and Lieut. AD Anderson, camp laundry worker.

Opened on August 3, the laundry now takes care of most of the laundry for enlisted and officers at Camp Carson as well as the flatwork of the Station hospital which alone sends an average of 5,000 pieces to the laundry every week.

Ninety-five percent of employees are wives, mothers or lovers of Carson men. While few have ever had any previous laundry work experience, special effort is made to hire this type of worker as it allows family reunification and most women can do the job satisfactorily after a short period of training.

More than 70 individual processes must be performed from the time a soldier’s laundry arrives at the unloading platform to the time it is delivered to them in their company’s control room. All items are checked against the soldiers list when brought to the laundry. The girls then mark each item and sort the different types of clothing. Each main type of clothing is washed separately due to the special care required for certain items.

Very soft water.

While there is a set of regulatory rules for the various garment bleaching processes, officials here have found that several additional rinses are required to remove all of the soap, due to the unusually soft water.

Each organization sends its laundry the same day each week and it is finished three to four days later. While a special effort is made for soldiers to search their pockets and barracks bags before sending them to the laundry, Lt. Anderson said workers have found everything from love letters to ice skates and from shoes to photographs in men’s laundry bags.

Many machines.

Mr. Richard S. File, Public Service Factory Superintendent, is responsible for the wide variety of laundry equipment. The machines used include three eight-roller flatbed ironers, 30 marking machines (23 washing machines, 15 extractors, extra large dry cups, 11 small open-face cups, two compressors which support 65 trouser presses and 48 presses. to shirts, forms of socks, and 300 coasters used to transport laundry from one department to another.

The services offered by the Quartermaster’s Laundry include the organizational flatwork of the enlisted men and the individual service of the officers. All necessary forms are provided at the laundry. Claims for lost, damaged or destroyed property should be presented to the laundry officer with appropriate proof of claims.

Commanders get names.

Unit commanders are responsible for obtaining the names of men desiring laundry service by the first day of each month. Commanders must also ensure that each package of men is sent in a laundry bag; accompanied by a laundry list showing the name of the man, the organization and the brand of laundry.

Enlisted men can submit one batch per week of clothing and authorized items for a flat monthly fee of $ 1.50.

Government laundry such as soiled sheets, pillow cases, mattress covers, mosquito nets and the like are shipped in bulk along with the organization bundles. Sheets, pillowcases and white cooks’ uniforms will be washed weekly, mattress covers every two weeks, and blankets every six months.

Officers’ Service.

One-on-one service is offered to agents. Their bundles are delivered to the laundry, along with a laundry list. This service is a special piece-rate service at a fixed price. Officers’ linen is collected from a central point in the regimental unit every Monday and sent to the laundry no later than 1:00 p.m. on the same day.

Agent laundry can also be taken individually to the laundry, but must be picked up when ready for delivery, usually within three days. Bales of officers will not be returned with the linen of the organizations.

A fully furnished first aid room is provided for laundry workers under the direction of T / 5 Richard Terrell. The room is equipped with a cot, a complete assortment of dressings, antiseptic solutions and regulatory first aid equipment.

Laundry workers are on duty from 8:00 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. six days a week. There are breaks of 7.5 minutes every day at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. because the operation of the different machines is very tiring.