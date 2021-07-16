8 Street Style Outfits To Buy Now Inspired By Fashion Week Fashion Shows





Outside of the fall 2021 fashion shows, street style was back and better than ever. Vogues Fashion News Senior Editor Emily Farra described it perfectly: viewers showed up in more personal and eclectic ensembles with a refreshing new energy. Captured by street photographer Acielle you could feel how happy everyone was to be at shows again, you could also argue that the must have accessory was a smile. Who can blame us; after more than a year of virtual fashion weeks and digital catwalks, it’s more than exciting to see a return to total dressing and being together again, no matter which sartorial camp you identify with . Fashion people have come out in droves, from well-dressed couples to elegantly coordinated pairs of friends. There were minimalists and maximalists, there was no shortage of styles and, of course, an endless amount of sartorial inspirations worth celebrating. Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde The virtually effortless Easy figures, comfortable shoes and shoulder bags, a chic and practical uniform for the woman in town. Alex Mill x Quiet Town Work Jacket Loewe Puzzle Edge small grained-leather shoulder bag Nike LDV Waffle / Sacai Trainers Prada Tie-Dye Poplin Fit & Flare Midi Skirt Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Modern minimalists Chic and simple, with a dash of seasonal staples. Nina Ricci ribbed terrycloth polo shirt Zebra pouch Bottega Veneta Studio Amelia T-strap leather sandals Jonathan Simkhai Tessa Tie-Waist Faux-Leather Cropped Trousers Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Monochrome moments A one-color look is a sure-fire way to get caught on the streets. Hansen & Gretel Bernie cardigan Dior Lady Dior micro toiletry bag Lime and white Dior ChecknDior Pop wool-twill mini skirt Intentionally __________. contour boots Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Print Colliders Make way for the maximalists! Comme des Garons tartan-print T-shirt Comme des Garons grafitti-print skirt Les Marins long-sleeved patchwork t-shirt, white and navy Ottolinger edition Jean Paul Gautier Yellow tulle striped leggings Ottolinger Jean Paul Gautier edition Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Nice couples Styling with your partner, what’s not to like? Alpha Industries MA-1 Flight Jacket Balenciaga blue rectangular metal sunglasses Louis Vuitton Letters sweater Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Glamorous girls All dressed and ready for the front row. Maison Margiela ruched dress Swarovski Harmonia Bracelet Louis Vuitton urban twist pumps Maison Margiela feather-trimmed printed midi skirt Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Dynamic duets There is nothing like a pair of fashion friends in coordinating looks. Dior jacket in red, black and white tartan wool twill ChecknDior Dodo Bar Or Carol cropped leather bustier top Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Models out of service Blazers, check it out. Leather, check. Bucket hat, check. Isabel Marant canvas Charly checked wool blazer WSLY Rivington Bandier Ribbed Cropped Tank Top Hayleyh Isabel Marant Embroidered Logo Bucket Hat Staud Clark faux leather shorts

