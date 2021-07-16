6 Ice: this line of men’s jewelry is a game-changer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Fashionable, high-quality and affordable men’s jewelry is not an easy thing to find in today’s market. A new company is changing the game of men’s jewelry. 6 Ice offers plated, vermeil and solid gold chains, iced bracelets, earrings and elegant watches in styles currently in fashion. These items often have high prices, but are now made affordable.

6 Ice is changing the jewelry industry by creating streetwear inspired jewelry with high quality materials. Their pieces will last for centuries without going broke. Find out what this revolutionary company has to offer; you will know you have found your one stop shop for men’s jewelry.

How 6 Ice stands out from the crowd with its quality and design

What sets 6 Ice apart from other brands in the men’s jewelry industry is that they use the highest quality materials possible for their pieces at affordable prices. At 6 Ice, you will find premium quality plated, vermeil and solid gold styles of jewelry that are backed by a lifetime warranty. Their pieces are actually meant to be worn!

6 Ice uses a gold plating process that covers jewelry five times plated with 18k gold, which is the most standard gold plating process available. Their high standards for their jewelry making processes create pieces that can last longer and are more durable than most other gold plated accessories, and you get them at affordable prices!

6 Ice materials are certified in 14-18k Gold, .925 Sterling Silver and Genuine Rhodium. In addition, they are in full compliance with the Federal Trade Commission and the Jewelry Vigilance Committee. They offer hand cut cubic zirconia stones to bring you the truest bling at affordable prices. Any 6 Ice piece you choose, you can wear it with confidence knowing you’re getting the best materials at an unbeatable price.

6 Ice is a game changer as they aim to deliver only the best products made from the best possible production processes and are ready to back their standards with a lifetime warranty!

The story of 6 Ice makes this business even better

6 Ice takes its company name from the Canadian roots of its founder. Toronto is often referred to as The 6, which is a nickname given to the six ancient cities that were amalgamated to form this great Canadian city. You may have heard the term The 6 since it was made famous by rapper Drakes’ famous song Know Yourself. The ice cream part of 6 Ice is a nod to the wide range of hip-hop culture inspired jewelry styles that make these pieces perfect for enhancing your style and emulating your favorite style icons.

The company has an impressive certification and manufacturing process. 6 Ice uses the highest quality plating process and materials to ensure their products will stand up to being worn often. They offer lifetime guarantees where they will exchange or refund any product at any time now that is quality service!

6 Ice is also stepping up its efforts by giving back to its community. Their passion and desire to get involved can be seen in the Instagram giveaway opportunities and the affiliate program that the company runs on a regular basis. This seven-figure business stays true to its roots by offering customers a chance to earn $ 1,000 every month. Their affiliate program allows you to sign up to earn a commission on the sales you help make.

6 Ice has earrings, watches, chains and more styles you’ll love

6 Ice is truly changing the game of men’s jewelry. No other brand offers such a wide range of styles, with such quality and at such affordable prices. This brand sells the same trendy styles as expensive design lines, but at a reasonable price. 6 Ice makes men’s neck chains, watches, earrings and rings in the styles you want to wear and can wear without worry, knowing that they will replace them if they tarnish.

A few pieces of 6 ice creams you might need now:

Let the compliments come in, get ready to know where you’ve found such bold pieces (especially if you get one of their customizable options!). You can look like a ball player without anyone knowing that you are on a budget.

Check out some of our 6 Ice favorites.

Customizable jewelry from 6 Ice

Another reason we see 6 Ice as a game-changing company is not just because of their elegant pieces made with quality materials, but also because they offer customizable jewelry in those same trendy silhouettes and , yes, still at a reasonable price.

Choose your personalized text for a glossy personalized string, or add your own photo inside one of their customizable pendant designs. We love that this brand is stepping up the industry standards for what your money can get you.

Custom 6 Ice parts can take four to eight weeks to arrive in your mailbox, but that’s because they must undergo rigorous company testing and meet their high quality standards. We think it’s worth the wait!

When designing a personalized 6 Ice pendant, you will add your personalization notes and then select the style, size and material you want for your chain. Customizable pendants can be worn on a white or yellow gold plated, gold vermeil or solid gold neck chain.

Get a unique and personalized design with 6 Ice here.

And they haven’t forgotten the ladies!

6 Ice hasn’t forgotten you, ladies! Buy for you and your partner at the same time. 6 Ice offers feminine, masculine and unisex pieces that all live up to the latest street trends. Catch a little (or a lot) of bling for yourself and a little bit of bling for them. The women’s pieces are made with the same exceptional quality materials and the same strict standards as the men’s line. Your partner will love their new ice cream and they’ll never have to know that you didn’t break the bank to get it.

Some of our 6 favorite ice cream items from their women’s line:

Take a look at the 6 Ice women’s line designed for a queen.

Quality parts that come with a lifetime warranty

6 Ice offers a lifetime warranty on every one of their products, so you know they really strive for the highest quality with every part they make. 6 Ice puts her money where her mouth is and aims to keep her clients top of her priorities. The company will replace or exchange your part if the product breaks, deteriorates or discolors during normal wear and tear, even if it has been years since you bought it. We literally couldn’t ask for a better policy!

How to get your hands on 6 ice cream products

Find 6 Ice men’s jewelry and accessories online at 6ixice.com. Shop by category or by Bestsellers! They have a huge selection of all types of jewelry you can dream of: rings, earrings, men’s bracelets and more. You can check out their Instagram page @ shop6ice for inspiration on how to wear your new pieces. Their friendly and professional customer service team is on hand to answer all of your questions.

On their site you will also find a size guide to help you choose your 6 pieces of ice cream. The chain length chart shows you how the different options will hang around your neck. The 6 Ice size guide also helps you find your bracelet and ring size so you know you’ll get the perfect fit.

What Each 6 Ice Cream Product Comes With

Each 6 Ice product allows you to choose from a drop-down list of finishes, colors and sizes that are offered for that particular style. Each piece of jewelry will come with a certification and warranty card to show you how well they set their standards. In addition, you will also receive a soft storage pouch which is especially useful for traveling with your new jewelry.

How 6 Ice is changing the industry

6 Ice offers every trendy hip-hop inspired style you could want with customization options made with certified high quality materials. Their lifetime warranty makes shopping with them a no-brainer. They offer a wide range of neck chains, watches, rings and more, all at affordable prices. They make it easy to find the street styles you are looking for in a variety of color and finish options. We love what this brand does for the jewelry industry, and we don’t see the need to shop anywhere else!