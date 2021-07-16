The pandemic backbone of the fashion industry





MADISON (WKOW) – One of the industries most affected by the pandemic is the fashion industry. From what people buy to how people buy it, the past 16 months have turned the industry upside down. Founder and President of twig in Hilldale, Jennifer Van Wart, described the early days of the March 2020 shutdown as “a state of disbelief.” She had to close her store indefinitely. “From Sunday to Tuesday through Thursday, at the end of the week everything was closed,” Van Wart said. Her business and the entire fashion industry have entered survival mode. “As it started to get longer and longer, people realized that it might be one thing, that I’m going to be home longer than they thought,” said content creator and influencer Cierra Reeder. She saw it all unfold and the industry almost came to a halt. The stores had to empty their stocks, triggering massive sales. ” I entered [to my store], and i thought i was sitting in a room full of rotten bananas, you know i need i gotta get rid of it [clothes], “Van Wart recalled. Most of the people working from home designers had to rethink how to get people to keep buying new styles. “A lot of people won’t buy your typical products that certain brands were known for,” Reeder said. “A lot of brands have gone bankrupt because of this, but a lot of brands are turning to loungewear, sportswear and casual wear. It kind of got them through the pandemic.” “All of a sudden people were wearing matching sets, for the first time since I don’t know, the ’80s maybe,” Van Wart said with a laugh. “Trendy sneakers have become very popular throughout the pandemic, and they are still popular,” Reeder added. Businesses also had to rethink the way people would buy, amplifying their online presence or getting creative. For example, Hilldale implemented a curbside pickup for all stores that is still in place today, even though vaccines have helped businesses and styles rebound. Some pandemic style trends like casual jeans and these matching sets are here to stay a little longer. “We are seeing some of the pandemic type trends continue throughout the pandemic and always evolve into a post-pandemic fashion,” Reeder noted. And Van Wart has noticed that some industry trends are changing for the better and maybe for good. “People stop and re-evaluate how much we’re producing, why we’re producing it,” Van Wart said. “People in the industry are realizing that it’s much more important to align your offering with the real nature of customer demand.”

