Bridal boutique partners with nonprofit to give free wedding dresses to women on duty and first responders





Your wedding dress is arguably the most important part of your wedding day, but that dream dress can get quite expensive. For the past three years, Cinderella’s Bridal and Formal Wear Boutique have partnered with the non-profit organization Brides Across America to help military personnel and first responders find the dress of their dreams for free. From the cut to the color to the design, Sabrina Dias knew she had found the dress of her dreams when the water started to flow. Sabrina Dias said: “I tried two and chose the second! I cried when I found the right one so it’s great, I don’t know what kind of dress it was but she may be magnificent. “It’s worth continuing to do this,” said Betty Lockheart, owner of Cinderella Couture Bridals and Formal Wear. “It has nothing to do with how much money they make, it’s about saying thank you to our heroes.” With the help of Mrs. Betty Lockheart and Brides Across America, Dias leaves with the dress of her dreams for free. Looking at the overall program, I think it shows an appreciation for the military and first responders, ”Dias said. Lockheart said it was about giving back. “We have been supported by our community so this is the least we can do,” Lockheart said. To some it might not seem like a big deal, but to Dias, she says it makes her feel seen and appreciated as a soldier. “Without them I’ll be browsing through hundreds of dresses. I love them right now, they made this process so easy for me,” Dias said. Dias said she was going to tell all her fellow soldiers about this program and was eager for her future husband to see her walking down the aisle.

