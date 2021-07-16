A Definitive Guide to the Best Casual Summer Dresses

Although it is technically true that any outfit revolving around a dress could be categorized as easy, airy and unique look, not all dresses are created equally effortlessly. With humidity levels peaking right now, throwing on a light weight summer dress and calling it a day seems like the right decision. But what makes even a casual summer dress, and what are the best styles for dressing casually in this heat?

For this guide to the best casual summer dresses, we’ve set a few criteria. One, the Fabric of the dress had to be easily machine or hand washable, and the material had to withstand some inevitable summer sweat. Second, the silhouette of the dress had to be a pullover or pull-on style, with no zippers, accessories or complicated accessories. And thirdly, the length of the dress had to fall into the mini for midday range (because the maxi can take quite a bit of work, not to mention the hems, for the little dresses of the world).

Of course, shoe also plays a huge role in your low maintenance summer dress look. Combine one of the pieces below with sneakers or apartments, and you got yourself an Oh, just put that vibe together. Need to take the dress from day to night? Some evening accessories, a quick exit beauty routine, and a simple exchange of shoes for heels sandals or ankle boots should do the trick. Now that we’ve eliminated those guidelines, here are the best styles of casual summer clothing we’ve discovered on the World Wide Web.

T-shirt and tank dresses

The go-to summer dress in your arsenal (especially if you still work from home these days and can’t be bothered by more effort) is a sleeveless T-shirt or dress, preferably cotton. or cotton blend. Listen, you’ve got plenty of soft, worn-out tees, now imagine a longer, oversized version of that same comfort. Are you looking for a specific color? Brands like Los Angeles Clothing or Everlan tend to have a range of hues, with t-shirt dresses in a simpler form. Or search for retailers like Anthropology or lost for more trendy T-shirt dresses, with unexpected details such as gathered sides or patchwork bodies.

Home & Nap Dresses

Thanks to containment, the nap dress (also known as house dress) has become a favorite style among chalet core– indoor folk leaning. These lounge dresses may seem like a lot on a tiered construction, smocked tops and often puffy or frilly sleeves, but they are therefore occasional yes, you are encouraged to take a nap in them. So go through your day without changing your wardrobe!

Straight dresses

Straight dresses are generally more fitted, with feminine detailing detailed around the bust or waist. While some sheath-shaped bodies work well for casual summer wear, the overall goal here is to be able to move effortlessly throughout the day. So, take a look at styles of sweater that offer as much wiggle room as possible, like midi dresses that unfold or knit tunic dresses with stretch.

Slip & Camisole Dresses

Depending on the material and the cut, the slip dress can end up looking a little more neat and even nocturnal, and a little less laid back. However, we love any summer dress where all you have to do is put on slip that’s for sure and that’s why the cami-top dress is not to be overlooked this season. Reformation consistently offers light dresses with a sexy detail (like a thigh slit), while ATTIC is a stellar source for a more understated, but equally chic, spaghetti strap affair.

Linen dresses

A linen dress is a must have for the summer, as its breathable linen fibers will not stick to your body, no matter how sweaty you are. The material is ultra light and rippling, which makes linen dresses perfect for all day wear. The only thing to note is that natural fabric tends to wrinkle easily, so to remove wrinkles, dampen the dress and iron it using steam jets.

Chambray and denim dresses

Nothing more laid back or cool than classic blue denim. For a stiffer, thicker, and more structured feel, opt for a dress made from the standard indigo you’re used to. But on extremely hot days, chambray is the sister version you’ll want to go for instead, chambray dresses are lighter, softer and have a smoother finish.

Buttoned shirt dresses

There’s nothing a button down shirt dress can’t do, it has the range and versatility that other casual summer dresses don’t. The oversized oxford is comfortable enough to be worn on cold weekends and at most company offices on Summer Fridays (wear Work PAnts or panties below if necessary). Plus he has this wink boyfriend shirt and looks great belt.

