Edmonton defeats Hamilton in a dominant fashion to remain undefeated

Xavier Moon scored a high 34 points, in addition to recording eight interceptions in the Edmonton Stingers’ 99-63 win over the Hamilton Honey Badgersons on Thursday night.

Edmonton (7-0) entered this highly anticipated game looking to continue its dominant start to the season and defeat the Honey Badgers at home for the second time this season.

On the other hand, Hamilton (6-2) sought to avenge his early-season loss to the Stingers, extend his winning streak to seven games and take first place in the CEBL.

Unfortunately for the Honey Badgers, the game didn’t turn out that way.

WATCH | The Stingers completely dominate the Honey Badgers en route to a 7th straight win:

Edmonton wins 99-63 to start the season with 7-game winning streak, ending Hamilton’s 6-game winning streak. 0:54

The first quarter was relatively tight, although in chunks it looked like Edmonton was up more than it was.

Hamilton didn’t fail from an efficiency standpoint, the problem was the Stingers’ rebound prowess and ball movement, taking advantage of second-chance opportunities.

Edmonton’s ability to disrupt passing lanes also allowed them to control the pace and come out in transition.

Coming out of the first quarter with a 25-16 lead, Hamilton managed to find his balance by starting the second quarter with a 7-0 run and Edmonton being unable to score until 6:56 of the period.

Despite Moon’s offensive difficulties, his facilitation and defense (seven interceptions in the first half) allowed the Stingers to strike back with a 9-0 run to climb 11 points.

Edmonton extended their lead to 12 shortly thereafter, but failed to stop Hamilton from reducing their lead, opening the half with a 41-35 lead.

The third quarter is where Edmonton sparked the sparks and took complete control of the game. The Stingers went on a 27-0 streak from the nine-minute mark to the three-minute mark of the third period, with a 70-43 lead.

Edmonton extended the lead to 30 soon after, ultimately finishing third 75-52, behind Moon’s 20-point quarterback.

Edmonton had no problem maintaining a 19-point lead for the remainder of the game, reaching at one point their biggest lead of the game at 36 points, and proving the distance that remains between the undefeated defending champions and the rest of the league.

Marlon Johnson finished with a double-double for Edmonton scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Edmonton native Jordan Baker contributed 13 points and 4 rebounds on the evening.

Despite his struggles (six turnovers for the game), Wigginton led the Honey Badgers with 12 points in addition to Thomas Kennedy’s 11 points off the bench.

Edmonton will then face the struggling Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday, while Hamilton face the Niagara River Lions that same night.