Fashion
How to dress in the water archives, 1906 | Women’s swimwear
There is a universal idea in England, shared even by travelers, that France’s sea baths are superior to ours. I think it only means that we find it more fun to bathe in French than in English, as there really isn’t much about French baths worth emulating here.
In some French seaside resorts in Calais, for example, the arrangements are more or less the same as ours. You bathe in a machine, like in Margate or elsewhere, and the tide goes down so far that, after a warning cry from outside Attention, please! the bather finds himself shaken and bumped on the sand until it is transported, with luck, to a depth of three feet of water, beyond which it is only possible to wade after an argument with a president Neptune in yellow oilskin, who blows a box trumpet and shouts at any sturdy swimmer who is out of its depth.
In most places, however, France certainly provides the little slatted and canvas hut so highly admired by the English visitor, I suppose, because it is uniquely French, and therefore suggestive of summer vacations, as I suppose. can’t think of a better reason. The only difference I see between the bathing machine and the bathing hut is that one is movable and the other fixed, and the latter is a dubious advantage when the hut is placed high on the beach. I have always found both equally uncomfortable, stuffy and poorly lit, and I have never been able to understand why neither is improved by the simple method of making the roof out of frosted glass and insert a skylight.
The only advantage that the French enjoy over English sea bathing is resolved in the hot water bath provided to the first, for which you have to pay twice, first in the form of a ticket and then in the form of a tip.
The point is, it’s very difficult to make perfect bath arrangements for the million. The only pleasant way to bathe is to live by the sea, to use your room for a machine and to swim whenever you want. I admit that this does not meet the requirements of the mass of summer bathers, but here, I’m never really convinced that summer bathers want to bathe as much as they claim. I am not talking about the swimmers; they never bathe in the sense of summer vacation. They go out before breakfast without talking about it and come back with an appetite that forces respect for their silence. They don’t discuss the state of the water and the temperature, they don’t quiver with frightening joy at the sight of the breaking waves, they don’t spend half the morning waiting for the bath machine with the furtive hope not to have any, and the other half, five minutes taken away for the bath, dressing with numb fingers.
In France the quality of the bathrobe is higher than in England, although I have seen ugly visions in Boulogne as in Folkestone, and as charming in Folkestone as in Boulogne. However, mixed baths, gradually spreading here, have always existed in France, and this naturally gave more importance to French costume. At the same time, some of the best costumes I have seen, on either side of the water, were worn by English women; and I think it is because the Englishwoman, being instinctively more sporty than her French sister, would not sacrifice utility to appearances so much, and at the same time, having once understood the need to be as well dressed as practical. in water, the more successful of the two will achieve the two ideals.
I don’t mean by that that English swimming is necessarily better than French swimming; from what I have seen of the two there is little to choose from between them, and some of the best dives I have ever seen have been done in Dieppe, largely by the natives. But there is this difference between them the Frenchwoman who cannot swim just does not care; she bathes frankly in a few inches of surf, and spends her time conversing with her friends on the beach. The Englishwoman, on the other hand, still maintains the fiction that she’s there to swim, and, if she can’t do anything better, stands one foot on the ground and gives the kick, getting a quite respectable distance. by a series of small hops and do not fool anyone.
So the less skillful of English bathers has respect for the practicality of her costume, just as the more skillful of French swimmers has respect for the appearance of his. And there’s not the slightest reason why a bathrobe shouldn’t be as practical as it is stylish.
In stores, they are usually neither; and I would strongly advise bathers, if possible, to make their costumes at home. The ready-made dress is almost always made of twill, a good enough material for this purpose, because it does not shrink, stick or tear; but, even very thin, the wet serge becomes heavy.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/jul/16/how-to-dress-in-the-water-swimming-1906
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]