How to dress in the water archives, 1906 | Women’s swimwear

There is a universal idea in England, shared even by travelers, that France’s sea baths are superior to ours. I think it only means that we find it more fun to bathe in French than in English, as there really isn’t much about French baths worth emulating here.

In some French seaside resorts in Calais, for example, the arrangements are more or less the same as ours. You bathe in a machine, like in Margate or elsewhere, and the tide goes down so far that, after a warning cry from outside Attention, please! the bather finds himself shaken and bumped on the sand until it is transported, with luck, to a depth of three feet of water, beyond which it is only possible to wade after an argument with a president Neptune in yellow oilskin, who blows a box trumpet and shouts at any sturdy swimmer who is out of its depth.

In most places, however, France certainly provides the little slatted and canvas hut so highly admired by the English visitor, I suppose, because it is uniquely French, and therefore suggestive of summer vacations, as I suppose. can’t think of a better reason. The only difference I see between the bathing machine and the bathing hut is that one is movable and the other fixed, and the latter is a dubious advantage when the hut is placed high on the beach. I have always found both equally uncomfortable, stuffy and poorly lit, and I have never been able to understand why neither is improved by the simple method of making the roof out of frosted glass and insert a skylight.

The only advantage that the French enjoy over English sea bathing is resolved in the hot water bath provided to the first, for which you have to pay twice, first in the form of a ticket and then in the form of a tip.

A scene at Boulogne beach in northern France shows bathing cabins, towed on horseback, along the water’s edge, allowing bathers to enter the water discreetly. Photograph: Bob Thomas / Popperfoto / Getty Images

The point is, it’s very difficult to make perfect bath arrangements for the million. The only pleasant way to bathe is to live by the sea, to use your room for a machine and to swim whenever you want. I admit that this does not meet the requirements of the mass of summer bathers, but here, I’m never really convinced that summer bathers want to bathe as much as they claim. I am not talking about the swimmers; they never bathe in the sense of summer vacation. They go out before breakfast without talking about it and come back with an appetite that forces respect for their silence. They don’t discuss the state of the water and the temperature, they don’t quiver with frightening joy at the sight of the breaking waves, they don’t spend half the morning waiting for the bath machine with the furtive hope not to have any, and the other half, five minutes taken away for the bath, dressing with numb fingers.

In France the quality of the bathrobe is higher than in England, although I have seen ugly visions in Boulogne as in Folkestone, and as charming in Folkestone as in Boulogne. However, mixed baths, gradually spreading here, have always existed in France, and this naturally gave more importance to French costume. At the same time, some of the best costumes I have seen, on either side of the water, were worn by English women; and I think it is because the Englishwoman, being instinctively more sporty than her French sister, would not sacrifice utility to appearances so much, and at the same time, having once understood the need to be as well dressed as practical. in water, the more successful of the two will achieve the two ideals.

I don’t mean by that that English swimming is necessarily better than French swimming; from what I have seen of the two there is little to choose from between them, and some of the best dives I have ever seen have been done in Dieppe, largely by the natives. But there is this difference between them the Frenchwoman who cannot swim just does not care; she bathes frankly in a few inches of surf, and spends her time conversing with her friends on the beach. The Englishwoman, on the other hand, still maintains the fiction that she’s there to swim, and, if she can’t do anything better, stands one foot on the ground and gives the kick, getting a quite respectable distance. by a series of small hops and do not fool anyone.

Bathers in the breaking Atlantic waves at Coney Island, New York. Photograph: UIG / REX Shutterstock

So the less skillful of English bathers has respect for the practicality of her costume, just as the more skillful of French swimmers has respect for the appearance of his. And there’s not the slightest reason why a bathrobe shouldn’t be as practical as it is stylish.

In stores, they are usually neither; and I would strongly advise bathers, if possible, to make their costumes at home. The ready-made dress is almost always made of twill, a good enough material for this purpose, because it does not shrink, stick or tear; but, even very thin, the wet serge becomes heavy.