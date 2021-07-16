



The magic of Lady M’s lipsA local 6th grader is getting ready to take the world by storm with her personalized lip gloss! Ashley Williams meets the young woman behind Lady M’s Lip Magic! 11 hours ago

Summer fashion ideas!Get ready to show off trendy and durable outfits all summer long! Personal stylist Thalia Castro-Vega joins Dina with some big summer fashion trends! 11 hours ago

Chicago Auto Show previewAutomotive expert Mike Caudill joins Dina from the Chicago Auto Show to discover what’s new in the automotive world! 11 hours ago

Local Ultra-Marathon runnerA man from Folsom is getting ready for the race of his life! Ultra-marathon runner Ray Sanchez spoke with Julissa this morning about “the toughest run in the world.” 11 hours ago

SUP California – Stand Up Paddle Equipment in FolsomPrepare before you hit the water this summer! Ashley Williams is at SUP California to show us the basics of paddleboarding! 13 hours ago

Cornhole Championships at McClellan ParkJulissa is at McClellan Park to preview the upcoming Cornhole Championships and get involved in the competition! 13 hours ago

Have a “Toylimpics” in your garden!Bring the games to your backyard! Toy Trend Specialist Jennifer Lynch joins Courtney to talk about new toys your family will love! 13 hours ago

The youngest American astronaut is joining us!This is the first fully civilian space mission, and it’s for a good cause! Astronaut Hayley Arcenaux joins Cody to talk about his next mission! 13 hours ago

Trivia ToastCheck out today’s Trivia Toast: Horses 13 hours ago

Stand Up Paddle EquipmentWith summer here and the means to cool off, Ashley Williams is on the river showing us how to SUP! Find out how you can get in the water and have fun SUP! 13 hours ago

Lady M’s Lip Magic lip glossAshley Williams is in Sacramento with an 11-year-old businesswoman. See has created its own line of gloss! See how this young entrepreneur created and developed her line of lip glosses! 15 hours ago

The toughest running race in the worldJulissa Ortiz has caught up with a local long-distance runner as he prepares to run Badwater, the world’s toughest running race. He explains how he will run 135 miles in Death Valley and how this is his 13th time to run this race! 15 hours ago

“Adorability”We chat with the hosts of the hit MTV show “Adorableness” as they give us a preview of the season ahead. 15 hours ago

Question of the dayQOTD of the day: what’s your favorite comfort food? 1 day ago

Money to Burnnnnn!If you’ve got extra dough, take a look at these things you can buy if you’ve got the cash to spare! 1 day ago

Mac and cheese day!We’re celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day! But also for lactose intolerant, there is an alternative! Find out how you can enjoy mac and cheese without dairy ingredients! 2 days ago

Crystal Creamery celebrates its 120th anniversary!We are in the South Valley at the headquarters of Crystal Creamery which is celebrating its 120 years of activity! See how they make their ice cream and what flavors they have! 2 days ago

Davis Town Center Burger BattleAshley Williams is in Davis for the Downtown Burger Battle. She gives us a taste of what we can expect to see and taste in Davis this weekend! 2 days ago

The airport dogs are back!They had to stay away during the height of the pandemic, but the stress relieving dogs are BACK at Sacramento International Airport! After going through TSA, some really good dogs are waiting for some love, Ashley Williams is here to meet them! 2 days ago

Soul cafeJulissa Ortiz is at Soulside Coffee in Sacramento to learn the coffee making process and taste a little! 2 days ago

Cultural collectionAre you looking for cool culture collectibles? We’re in Sacramento at Culture Collection where they have lots of African American collectibles and artifacts. See what they have, here! 2 days ago

Head to the Junior OlmpicsJulissa Ortiz is in Herald Town where a 16 year old is heading to the Junior Olympics. See what sport she is good at and how she got there! 2 days ago

Trivia ToastCheck out today’s Trivia Toast; Naked 2 days ago

