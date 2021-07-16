Casetify x Disney Princesses launches iPhone cases and Apple watch bands – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Disney enthusiasts have yet another way to decorate their devices with their favorite princesses. The company has partnered with Casetify on a line of Apple tech accessories featuring Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Mulan and Tiana, marking the duo’s fourth Co-Lab collection. Price from $ 35 to $ 75, the “Be your own princess” the collaboration includes customizable cases for iPhone models 7 through 12, AirPods cases, personalized AirTag mounts, Apple Watch straps, and a new beaded charm bracelet. The range includes Casetify bestsellers such as the Glitter Impact and Ultra Impact protective cases, the mirror case and the recently launched Ultra Compostable case, all of which get Disney’s fancy royal treatment with sticker style designs and can be personalized with monograms. Ultra Compostable Cases and Lightweight, Antimicrobial Impact Cases provide 6.6ft drop protection and are compatible with Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging (which means they also work with the new MagSafe battery pack. ), while Ultra Impact cases and slim glitter cases can withstand drops up to 9.8 feet and are also compatible with MagSafe. The launch is part of limited editions to celebrate Casetify’s 10th anniversary, and other branded co-labs will be on hand. He’s joining a host of Disney collaborations this year, including cosmetics with ColourPop and I Heart Revolution for Bambi and The Aristocats, respectively. The collection is available for sale on the Casetify website starting July 29 at 1:00 p.m. PT, but Disney enthusiasts can sign up for the waitlist starting today for get priority access to purchases. Get your name on the online virtual list here, and check out some of the collaboration’s products below. 1. Casetify x Disney Princess Ariel Custom Glitter Impact Case for iPhone Pro 12 casetify Casetify x Disney Ariel Custom Glitter Impact Case

$ 55

Buy now 2. Casetify x Disney Princess Belle personalized case for iPhone X casetify Casetify x Disney Belle Personalized Case

$ 45

Buy now 3. Casetify x Disney Princess Cinderella personalized case for iPhone 12 Pro Max casetify Casetify x Disney Princess Cinderella Custom Case

$ 60

Buy now 4. Casetify x Disney Princess Jasmine Stickermania case casetify IPhone Case Mini Casetify x Disney Jasmine Stickermania Glitter

$ 35

Buy now 5.Iphone SE Case Casetify x Disney Princess Mulan Mirror casetify Casetify x Disney Princess Mulan mirror case

$ 45

Buy now 6. Casetify x Disney Princess Tiana Personalized iPhone 12 Case Casetify x Disney Princess Tiana

$ 50

Buy now 7. Casetify x Disney Princess Pearl Charm casetify Casetify x Disney Princess Pearl Charm

40 $

Buy now 8. Casetify x Disney Princess Rajah & Abu iPhone 12 Pro Max Case casetify Casetify x Disney Rajah and Abu case for iPhone 12 Pro Max

$ 75

Buy now

