Every look of Valentino Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2021

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest haute couture collection for Valentino pays homage to the city of Venice, the creative director’s favorite city for inspiration. The latest collection entitled Valentino Des Ateliers was presented at the Gaggiandre of the Arsenale in Venice, which is one of the largest production centers in the city. Piccioli’s homage to the city of Venice is directly inspired by his cultural return and the return to the life of the world. Like the city of Venice, haute couture is an art. Finding the balance between the two-dimensional world of art and painting, the three-dimensional world of fashion and dressing the body with these two in mind all guided Piccioli’s artistic vision. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Over the past decade, Valentino has taken a younger turn, focusing on a younger, modern and more daring audience. With this in mind, Piccioli worked with several contemporary artists to create individual and collaborative pieces for the collection. The artists, Joel S. Allen, Anastasia Bay, Benni Bosetto, Katrin Bremermann, Guglielmo Castelli, Maurizio Cilli, Danilo Correale, Luca Coser, Jamie Nares, Francis Offman, Andrea Respino, Wu Rui, Sofia Silva, Alessandro Teoldi, Patricia Treib, and Malte Zenses (and with inspiration from Kerstin Bratsch), built and nurtured the vision of Valentino and Piccioli. With pops of color and wearable designs, Piccioli has achieved this goal of finding a young audience in recent seasons. This couture collection is in the same vein: it brings together art and fashion to create looks that are both united and exploratory. He’s not afraid to experiment (see the flowing hats or hooded capes in this collection) or play around with bright colors (see bright yellows, greens, and magentas). But haute couture is all about taking everything to the next level and going beyond expectations. So Piccioli delivers. It includes grandiose ball gowns, but takes them to the next level with bright colors and long, layered drapes. The silhouettes range from full of movement to short and sculptural, while remaining light. While pieces from various houses are of course very unique, there are a few commonalities in almost all of this season’s collections, the main one being the emphasis on sustainability. Valentino’s haute couture collection is no different. As a tribute to the city of Venice, it would be impossible not to stress the importance of sustainability as the city is vulnerable to sea level rise. As such, Valentino adopts inclusive, sustainable and responsible actions , including streaming kits made from sustainably managed forest sources and plastic-free packaging during fashion shows. Below, discover all the looks from the Valentino Fall / Winter 2021 Haute Couture collection.

