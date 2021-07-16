From EmRata’s top to Kendall’s dress, these items are taking over the internet

When it comes to understanding which fashion items the internet collectively covets, there are few sources. as useful as Lyst. Each quarter, the global shopping platform calculates the numbers to give fashion enthusiasts a comprehensive list of the most in-demand items and the most popular brands in the industry. Taking into account Google search data, social media mentions and engagement statistics, Lyst chronicles the 10 ‘most popular products’ in the world from a pool of around 8 million. articles.

So what made the difference this year, I hear you ask? In short, a collection of articles that truly prove the power of stardom. Bob Jacquemus worn by Hailey beiber to the Prada denim bralette spotted on Emily Ratajkowski and the Rodarte floral dress that featured in Kendall Jenner’s Instagram post for Easter, the top 10 below reads practically like a celebrity-endorsed hero shopping list. Of course, there are a few eternally popular choices on the list that transcend celebrity animated moments. The Air Force 1 sneakers from Nike and the Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta are two examples.

So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see Lyst’s most popular second quarter product index and get a glimpse of the moments that put items on the map.

1. Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

Style Notes: While they may not have the statement status of other items on the list, it’s no surprise that Nike’s Air Force 1s are a highly sought after item. The shoes are classics for a reason and often worn by Bella Hadid, Hailey Beiber and many more.

Nike Air Force 1 (90)

2. Jodie Bottega Veneta mini bag

Style Notes: Bottega Veneta has been a trending brand for quite some time now and obviously the popularity of the brand’s handbags shows no signs of slowing down. Based on recommendations from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and almost every influencer, Lyst’s list of most popular products wouldn’t be complete without at least one mention of this brand.

Bottega Veneta Jodie knotted braided leather mini tote (1425)

3. Jacquemus Le Bob Artichoke Hat

Style Notes: You can expect any article worn by Hailey Beiber to gain instant search power given that she has over 36 million subscribers. The model was spotted in Jacquemus’ Le Bob Artichaut bob earlier this summer, no doubt helping the item secure third place on the Lyst Index.

Jacquemus The Bob Artichoke Bucket Hat (90)

4. Prada organic denim top

Style Notes: This denim bra top from Prada was spotted on Emily Ratajkowski about a month ago and simultaneously became one of the coolest items on Instagram, worn by savvy influencers around the world. It’s one of the newer items on the list, but it still managed to secure fourth place.

Prada Organic denim top (370)

5. Marine Serre Fuseaux Moonfish Leggings

Style Notes: Beyonc, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and others, is there a celebrity who hasn’t been spotted in Marine Serre? The brand’s Moonfish leggings took fifth place on the list and unsurprisingly seem to have sold through online retailers.

Similar store:

Marine Serre Crescent moon print leggings (335)

6. Attic zebra print bikini

Style Notes: Attico’s zebra print bikini, number six on the list, is another item that turns out to be impossible to find online. However, given that it was worn by Hailey Bieber while vacationing in Greece and Dua Lipa in a recent clip, what can you expect?

Similar store:

The attic Ruched zebra-print stretch-jersey mini skirt (190)

7. Gucci rubber sandals

Style Notes: An influencer favorite if I’ve spotted one before, Gucci’s rubber sandals have filled my diet this summer. Available in a soft shade of pink, these shoes were designed for the gram.

Gucci Sandal With Mini Double G (400)

8. Versace Trsor de la Mer swimsuit

Style Notes: While the Versace Headquarters collection has been worn by a number of celebrities, Emily Ratajkowski’s Vacation Wardrobe probably had the biggest impact on social media, helping the brand’s swimsuit secure eighth place.

Versace Trsor de la Mer printed swimsuit (380)

9. Mugler sheer panel bodysuit

Style Notes: Launched on the digital runway by Bella Hadid, Mugler’s bodysuits were also worn by Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus and many more, securing the item ninth place on the list.

Mugler Paneled mesh bodysuit (430)

10. Rodarte daisy print dress

Style Notes: While this is quite the departure from her usual aesthetic, Kendall Jenner’s turn in this issue of Rodarte garnered her 9.5 million likes on Instagram and helped the post earn 10th place in the list of most popular products from Lyst.

Roll up Silk dress with daisy print (2645)

This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

