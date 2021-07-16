Fashion
Shop the best dresses from the Black-Tie episode of ‘Gossip Girl’
Audrey’s mother pays no attention to her; Julien’s ex-boyfriend falls for his stepsister; Monet is about to incite a riot on social media to restore the private school hierarchy. And, in classic “Gossip Girl” fashion, Manhattan socialites sip martinis and look fabulous in the midst of the chaos.
Drama aside, the stars of this week’s episode are the lavish dresses the girls wear for “Black Tie for School Supplies,” a fundraising night that feels more like a Windsor-style prom than an event planned by the PTA. And while the elite group would like their wardrobes to be exclusively banned, three of the best dresses from Thursday’s episode are still available in a wide range of sizes. (Unlike Julien’s Capucine which would take “a whole month’s salary to replace.”)
You can always get your hands on Audrey’s elegant Rasario cutout satin evening dress, Luna’s show Giambattisti Valli floral-print evening dress (currently 50% off) and Monet’s Rasario ruffled dress. Although Julien’s Christopher John Rogers dress is not for sale, you can check out more dresses from her designer of choice. here for a similar look.
And if you haven’t already, take a look at Zoya’s limited-edition Beyonce Adidas Superstars that she wore on the first day of school.
Rasario cutout satin dress
Audrey’s understated yet classic style opts for another fashion staple this week, the little black dress. Rasario’s elegant cutout satin dress is in shiny duchess satin, the dress features a structured bow-shaped top perfect for an elegant columnar silhouette. For a more affordable option that gives the same effect, you can go for this Alice + Olivia tan cutout dress.
Giambattisti Valli dress in floral print (50% off)
Luna doesn’t have too much screen time in this week’s episode, but her floral-print Giambattisti Valli dress stole the show! And good news, the ivory, green and pink silk dress is currently 50% off on Farfetch. The ruffled beauty features an eye-catching bow at the front, a frilly trim, a flared skirt and a high-low hem that ends with a long train at the back.
Rasario ruffled dress
Monet is the offensive player of the clique, wearing her clothes like armor, which is why this red carpet-worthy dress is the perfect choice for a night when the drama ahead takes an ugly turn. The strapless dress is crafted in plush black velvet and shimmering lamé, with a sophisticated sweetheart neckline supported by internal ribs. For a dramatic touch, the side is accented with silver ruffles ending in a dramatic slit on the legs.
