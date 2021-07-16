Truth Fashion Boutique moves to Eastwood Mall for expansion – Business Journal Daily





By Hannah Werle

NILES, Ohio Just months after opening their business, Auntashae Tates and Terrance Warran moved Truth Fashion Boutique to the Eastwood Mall. The store, which offers women’s clothing of all sizes, opened in Warren in early February, but the co-owners decided to move to increase their available space and take advantage of the foot traffic nearby. The grand opening of Truth Fashion will take place on August 9, but the store will be open from July 19. Although the location is not open, the store has a possibility of online purchase with international shipping and store pickup available. We really don’t have any women’s clothing stores near here. I said okay I’ll try to do it myself, Tates said during a ribbon cut on Wednesday. I’ve always been an online shopper so thought I could buy online and then bring it here. Tates and Warran have big aspirations for Truth Fashion. Beyond their original store, the two hope to eventually expand the business to include men’s clothing and franchise their stores. Hopefully this will help us open more stores in different states, Tates said. We want it to go through the roof, Warran continued. We want it to be so that if we can, we can expand it. Not only to think inside the box, but also to start thinking outside the box. Hopefully we can be elsewhere and in other places as well; this is what I want to do. The partners employ three, including Lakira Gunther, a longtime friend turned salesperson. Gunther is delighted to see his friends succeed. She hopes to continue working with the couple as the store grows and someday help them take the plunge and grow. There are no words for it. I’m beyond the excitement It’s a big improvement, she said of the move Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for mall owner The Cafaro Co., said it was important for the mall to include local businesses. The Eastwood Mall complex, both inside the mall itself and on the exterior plots, currently has 62 local businesses, including Truth Fashion Boutique. Independent businesses that really add flavor to the mall. They bring the personality of the community. They offer people a lot of niche products that they wouldn’t have anywhere else, he said. We think it’s a very positive thing to get local people to run their particular type of business. Pictured: Co-owners Auntashea Tates and Terrance Warran will open the new Truth Fashion Boutique site next week. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

