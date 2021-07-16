Fashion
Sarah Jessica Parker follows Jennifer Lopez’s favorite fashion rule to break up
Gotham / GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker
Everyone knows that the rules of fashion don’t really exist. They are unnecessary; really, wear what you want. That being said, the only “rule” that people seem to really get mad at is the whole “no white after labor day“thing. Fortunately, Labor Day is still a few months away, and Sarah Jessica Parker seems to be wearing as many all-white outfits as possible before it’s time to pack them up.
Jennifer Lopez, who often wears a lot of white outfits after labor day, recently wore a lot of all-white outfits. It’s a practical summer fashion decision that will help you stay cooler than an all-black look. (Parker always kept the look very her, however, in a pair of black babydoll shoes.)
Lopez and Parker also recently went for white jeans, which just might make an unexpected comeback as the rest of the internet is arguing over the low height and skinny styles. White jeans are just as easy to wear as denim, but they are less expected and more fun.
If you’re not ready to jump into the heated denim debates of 2021, white jeans might just be your new choice. If style icons like SJP and JLo wear them all the time, they’re clearly about to be everywhere. Nordstrom has a handful of white jeans that are less than $ 50, and some for as little as $ 36. And if you want to stick to the rules of fashion, there are still plenty of chances to wear them before September 6th.
Have the look:
Pax high-waisted organic cotton blend non-stretch jeans urban outfitters bdg
Buy now: $ 48 (originally $ 69); nordstrom.com
Levi’s 501 skinny jeans
Buy now: $ 49 (originally $ 98); nordstrom.com
AG Prima mid-rise ankle-length cigarette jeans
Buy now: $ 188; nordstrom.com
BP Wide Leg Utility Jeans
Buy now: $ 36 (originally $ 45); nordstrom.com
Madewell The Perfect Ripped High Rise Cropped Jeans
Buy now: $ 81 (originally $ 135); nordstrom.com
Reformation Cynthia Relaxed High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Buy now: $ 138; nordstrom.com
High Rise Ankle Raw Hem Paige Cindy Jeans
Buy now: $ 199; nordstrom.com
Frame Ali High Rise Cropped Skinny Jeans
Buy now: $ 143 (originally $ 238); nordstrom.com
